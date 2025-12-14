Live CarePhilly

Membership

The M.A.C. Project

Every month we put $100 in a bucket + $5 from every subscriber and then ... we donate it all to the Philly headquartered non-profit subscribers choose through nomination & vote.See LiveCarePhilly.Org/MAC for this month's nominations, previous winners, regular updates and more. OUR BIG GOAL: 10,000 subscribers for a monthly donation of $50,100!We've already donated $6,000+ to over a dozen Philadelphia non-profits - subscribers $5 is of course indispensable to this. And yet, we've never had more than 20 subscribers!Just imagine what we can do with you alongside of us. Thank you for signing up!