Live CarePhilly
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Live CarePhilly

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Live CarePhilly

Our mission

Live CarePhilly empowers communities in Philadelphia by providing essential resources and support for health and wellness. Through projects and partnerships, they aim to enhance the quality of life for residents, fostering a more connected Philly.
Past events
Past events
Tease The Season
Event
Tease The Season
Dec 14, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EST
Live CarePhilly's Holiday Raffle Fundraiser Super-Mega-JoyJoy-Extravaganza
Raffle
Live CarePhilly's Holiday Raffle Fundraiser Super-Mega-JoyJoy-Extravaganza
Nov 11, 12:00 PM - Dec 14, 10:00 PM EST
More ways to support us
The M.A.C. Project
Membership
The M.A.C. Project
Every month we put $100 in a bucket + $5 from every subscriber and then ... we donate it all to the Philly headquartered non-profit subscribers choose through nomination & vote.See LiveCarePhilly.Org/MAC for this month's nominations, previous winners, regular updates and more. OUR BIG GOAL: 10,000 subscribers for a monthly donation of $50,100!We've already donated $6,000+ to over a dozen Philadelphia non-profits - subscribers $5 is of course indispensable to this. And yet, we've never had more than 20 subscribers!Just imagine what we can do with you alongside of us. Thank you for signing up!
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Live CarePhilly's Shop
Shop
Live CarePhilly's Shop
100% of proceeds from this shop support Live CarePhilly, its mission, projects and partnerships. Thank you for supporting us supporting Philly.
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Collide Zine Philly
Shop
Collide Zine Philly
Hi! Thanks for supporting our mission of giving artists and poets in Philadelphia a chance to collaborate and create something truly special.Here you will find all our past issues available for purchase and delivery straight to your doorstep (shipping calculated upon purchase).
View shop

Our website

https://www.livecarephilly.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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