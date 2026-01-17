Art Deco Society Of Virginia's Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until March 18, 2027
Benefits include: A monthly e-newsletter, discounts to ADSVA events, other Art Deco Society Events and our partner businesses.
Valid until March 18, 2027
For those Under 35 - Includes all benefits of an individual membership
Valid until March 18, 2027
Includes all benefits of an individual membership for two people.
Valid until March 18, 2027
All benefits of Dual membership + 2 free admissions to Gatsby Afternoon Picnic
No expiration
All benefits of Dual Membership +Name listed in Flapper and on Website and 4 free admissions to Gatsby Afternoon Picnic
$
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