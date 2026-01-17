Art Deco Society Of Virginia

Offered by

Art Deco Society Of Virginia

About the memberships

Art Deco Society Of Virginia's Memberships

Individual
$35

Valid until March 18, 2027

Benefits include: A monthly e-newsletter, discounts to ADSVA events, other Art Deco Society Events and our partner businesses.

Jazz Age
$25

Valid until March 18, 2027

For those Under 35 - Includes all benefits of an individual membership

Dual Membership
$66

Valid until March 18, 2027

Includes all benefits of an individual membership for two people.

Patron
$150

Valid until March 18, 2027

All benefits of Dual membership + 2 free admissions to Gatsby Afternoon Picnic

Sustainer
$300

No expiration

All benefits of Dual Membership +Name listed in Flapper and on Website and 4 free admissions to Gatsby Afternoon Picnic

Add a donation for Art Deco Society Of Virginia

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!