Arts, Gifts & Everyday Joy

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Whether you're looking for a tasty bite to eat or picking something up to cook at home, stop into the community's Oakhurst Market
$25 Value
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Enjoy alfresco dining this spring at the Universal Joint in the heart of Oakhurst.
$25 Value
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$100 gift card to Fellini's Pizza!
. $100 Value
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$100 gift card to Barnes & Noble—perfect for books, journals, games, or a cozy café treat while you browse. $100 Value
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From our award-winning creamy, dreamy Shrimp & Grits to their heavenly French Toast. NOTE: every Flying Biscuit also offers easy and fast carry-out ordering. $100 value
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Shoes! Shoes! Shoes! Visit one of 3 Abbadaba's stores and get yourself a funky new pair of shoes! $100 value
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$100 gift card to Bath & Body Works—stock up on favorite candles, soaps, lotions, and home fragrances.
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$100 gift card for Roblox—unlock Roblox, upgrade your avatar, and enhance your favorite in-game experiences.
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$100 gift card to Starbucks—fuel your day with coffee, tea, pastries, and treats.
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$200 gift card to Sephora—shop premium skincare, makeup, fragrance, and beauty essentials.
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$100 gift card to Guitar Center—perfect for instruments, accessories, gear, or music tech.
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$100 gift card to Ulta Beauty—discover makeup, skincare, haircare, and salon favorites.
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$100 gift card to The Honey Baked Ham Company—enjoy their famous glazed ham, sides, sandwiches, and family meals.
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Verde is a fun, neighborhood Mexican restaurant serving inventive tacos and fresh margaritas. $50 Gift Card
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$100 gift certificate valid on retail items only. Expires 12/31/2026. Seed to Star is a community-rooted wellness collective, rock shop, and nonprofit hub devoted to accessible, holistic care. $100 value
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2 tickets to any Dad's Garage shows (valued at $50). Certificate must be redeemed online at least an hour before their desired show. Not valid for special events or guest artists.
Transforming people, communities, and perspectives through laughter.
Learn More: www.dadsgarage.com/donate
$50 Value
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Relish Salon created a beautiful gift basket of assortment moroccan oil hair products.
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Woven Roots Apothecary & Community donated 6 wellness-focused organic loose leaf herbal tea samples and a mug with a built in infuser. Each pack makes 4-5 cups of tea. Teas are best used within 18 months
$64 Value
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This Seed to Star gift box includes stones, crystals, a candle and 2 stone bracelets. Seed to Star is a community-rooted wellness collective, rock shop, and nonprofit hub devoted to accessible, holistic care. $100 value
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LUMENous Healing's Sensory Ritual Kit
is a complete sensory experience for home, body, and spirit. This small-batch collection features ...
Artisan Loose Leaf Tea & Reusable Strainer Straw: Practical, plant-powered nourishment from Tulsi, a panacea of health and spirituality & rose to soothe your heart.
Herbal Sinus Steam: A botanical "reset" for clear breathing, opening sinus & respiratory systems and deep grounding. Bonus!, your skin Loves a steam.
Aura & Energy Spray: A ritual-mist to clear the "static" and elevate your energy. This one is Soul Compass to steer you clearly and purely.
Products grown in a local lakeside biosphere and infused with love & healing frequencies by Kelbi.
$65 Value
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A beautiful and easy to care for ZZ plant, styled in a modern terrazzo planter; perfect for brightening any shelf, desk or cozy corner.
Lush Plant Co. is a garden center in Inman Park.
Value $75
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12 printed original at Koozies with 1 custom design.
Value $100
Expires 12/1/26
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2 Books from the Bug Club Stories series, 3 sticker sheets, various creepy crawly fidget toys. This "Creepy Crawly Companion Collection" was donated by Gina Gallouis of Moonflower Press.
$68 Value
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4 Books about Opossums and their pals, 2 sticker sheets, and a large plush mama possum with 2 babies in her pouch with a very official adoption certificate. Retails $130
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What would you do if you let the wild in?
Eleanor loved wild things.
Every wing and wild sprout.
There was something wild inside of her,
waiting to come out...
With gorgeous illustrations, this book is the ideal addition to any bedtime reading routine or read aloud. The Wildest Thing beautifully expresses a timeless message about little ones unleashing their inner "wild" and encouraging their budding imagination and unique individuality.
$50 Value
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This professionally hand-crocheted Cthulhu is a fictional cosmic entity created by H.P. Lovecraft and introduced in his short story "The Call of Cthulhu." The Cthulhu is considered a Great Old One within the pantheon of Lovecraftian cosmic entities.
$70 Value
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The Wright Engineers: Inventing the Airplane puts the reader elbow-to-elbow with the brothers as they solve the many technical challenges that finally led to success. This lavishly illustrated book is perfect for educating and inspiring middle-grade students who are interested in aviation or becoming engineers. (1 of 2 books)
Signed by the author Brian Page
$24.95 Retail Value
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The Wright Engineers: Inventing the Airplane puts the reader elbow-to-elbow with the brothers as they solve the many technical challenges that finally led to success. This lavishly illustrated book is perfect for educating and inspiring middle-grade students who are interested in aviation or becoming engineers. (2 of 2 books)
Signed by the author Brian Page
$24.95 Retail Value
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Game pack from Infinite Realities! Marvel Villanous game, Lorcana trading cards and Star Wars LIghtspeed booster packs
$100 Value
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Bookish, East ATL's Indie bookstore, donated a cute tote and 3 books:
$68 Value
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Makeblock's Interactive Robot Toy for Kids! Codey Rocky is a smart robot toy for interactive playing and learning.
$125 Value
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This 3-in1- Robot allows users to code on phones or tablets! Multip-orts for more extensions + all-in-one control board. Learn coding through games! $169.99 Value
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The mBolck Blocky has designed game levels that are easy to understand and learn from. Unlock different knowledge, and master new programming skills one by one. $69.99 Value
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Built on NASA’s rocker-bogie system, GalaxyRVR can traverse rocky mountains, sandy beaches, and grassy fields with smooth mobility, making Mars feel like home.
Equipped with a high-definition camera, GalaxyRVR provides a first-person view for an immersive piloting experience. Its advanced obstacle avoidance and ultrasonic modules ensure it can dodge obstacles autonomously. $129.99 Value
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The Kepler Kit is a versatile development kit powered by the Raspberry Pi Pico W microcontroller. It features an extensive range of hardware components, including sensors (ultrasonic, RFID, MPU6050, water level), display modules (LEDs, dot matrix, 7-segment display, I2C LCD1602), and actuators such as motors, servos, and pumps. Designed for both beginners and experienced users, this kit is perfect for learning programming, hardware interaction, and project development.$69.99 Value
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These are a must-have for your backyard this summer! Mosquito Buckets get rid of mosquitoes without harming pollinators and other beneficial insects!
B Buckets use Bti (Bacillus thuringensis israelensis), a naturally-occurring bacterium found in soil and known to eliminate mosquito larvae before they develop into biting adults.
Choosing buckets (rather than sprays, which can harm pollinators and all beneficial insects) increases biodiversity and helps support Decatur's affiliations and commitments as both a Bee City USA (2016, first in Georgia) and a Bird City (2025, first in Georgia).
Join our initiative to B the Change & B Good to Pollinators.
Includes 4 B Buckets.
Learn more at bbuckets.com
$150 Value
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Kip Ramey is a self-taught Georgia-born folk artist who uses a wide array of materials to create his work. $125 value
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This beautiful one-of-a-kind squirrel watercolor painting was created by Ashley James
$200 Value
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Processed, dyed and painted jawbone by local artist Thomasina Siniard
$100 Value
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This Acrylic with Foil painting was made by Oak House's own Danielle Slaughter.
Approximate size 4' x 4'
Value $150
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Handmade Calsilica Blue Jasper earrings, with oxidized copper hoops and titanium disc beads. Drop length 2".
Calsilica is said to impart peace and calm. It is also known as "truth stone" - aiding in self-awareness.
Artist Nancy Pihera of Juju Kitties
jujukitties.etsy.com
$35 Retail Value
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Handmade mosaic copper sun pendant with gemstone embellishments, and designer nugget chain. 16", plus 3" extender.
Artist Nancy Pihera of Juju Kitties
jujukitties.etsy.com
$40 Retail Value
Starting bid
Handmade mosaic heart pendant with gemstone embellishments, and amethyst beaded chain. 16", plus 3" extender.
Artist Nancy Pihera of Juju Kitties
jujukitties.etsy.com
$40 Retail Value
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Oak House School's Megan Ray hand crocheted this light weight blanket with LOVE! Be sure to check out her crochet class offering located in the Experiences Auction!
$100 Value
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Handmade signed ceramic bowl.
$300 Value
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This beautiful spring iris painting is by local artist and Oak House staff extraordinairre Liz Gore. Dark purple Iris, highlighted with yellow and and green leaves. Iridescent light blue and pink background. 10 x 20 gallery wrapped 1.5 inch canvas, ready to hang on wire.
$295 Value
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These handmader blown glass vases were made by Oak House's own Jordan Tavan!
$150 Value
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Stained glass art piece made with vintage Luxfer/vintage pressed glass tiles. Each tile is over 100 years old and salvaged from old buildings, cleaned, and reframed into a new art piece.
$285 Value
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2001 S.I. FOR KIDS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR TIGER WOODS U.S.OPEN PSA MINT 9
$100-$150 Value
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4 classic graphic novels donated by Original Story Comics:
Mad Love, All-Star Superman, Civil War, & Infinity Gauntlet
$97.96 Value
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X-Men #244 CGC 9.2 with Jubilee's first appearance - donated by Original Story Comics: Graded 9.2 (near mint minus)
$74.99 Value
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!