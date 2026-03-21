Arts, Gifts & Everyday Joy

These are a must-have for your backyard this summer! Mosquito Buckets get rid of mosquitoes without harming pollinators and other beneficial insects!









B Buckets use Bti (Bacillus thuringensis israelensis), a naturally-occurring bacterium found in soil and known to eliminate mosquito larvae before they develop into biting adults.





Choosing buckets (rather than sprays, which can harm pollinators and all beneficial insects) increases biodiversity and helps support Decatur's affiliations and commitments as both a Bee City USA (2016, first in Georgia) and a Bird City (2025, first in Georgia).





Join our initiative to B the Change & B Good to Pollinators.





Includes 4 B Buckets.

Learn more at bbuckets.com

$150 Value