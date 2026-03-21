The Oak House School
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The Oak House School

About this event

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Arts, Gifts & Everyday Joy

Pick-up location

1561 McLendon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA

Oakhurst Market $25 gift card item
Oakhurst Market $25 gift card
$15

Starting bid

Whether you're looking for a tasty bite to eat or picking something up to cook at home, stop into the community's Oakhurst Market

$25 Value

Universal Join $25 Gift Card (Copy) item
Universal Join $25 Gift Card (Copy)
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy alfresco dining this spring at the Universal Joint in the heart of Oakhurst.

$25 Value

Fellini's Pizza $100 Gift Card (Copy) item
Fellini's Pizza $100 Gift Card (Copy)
$50

Starting bid

$100 gift card to Fellini's Pizza!
. $100 Value

Barnes & Noble $100 Gift Card item
Barnes & Noble $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$100 gift card to Barnes & Noble—perfect for books, journals, games, or a cozy café treat while you browse. $100 Value

Flying Biscuit $100 Gift Card item
Flying Biscuit $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

From our award-winning creamy, dreamy Shrimp & Grits to their heavenly French Toast. NOTE: every Flying Biscuit also offers easy and fast carry-out ordering. $100 value

Abbadaba's $100 Gift Card item
Abbadaba's $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Shoes! Shoes! Shoes! Visit one of 3 Abbadaba's stores and get yourself a funky new pair of shoes! $100 value

Bath & Body Works $100 Gift Card item
Bath & Body Works $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$100 gift card to Bath & Body Works—stock up on favorite candles, soaps, lotions, and home fragrances.

Roblox $100 Gift Card item
Roblox $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$100 gift card for Roblox—unlock Roblox, upgrade your avatar, and enhance your favorite in-game experiences.

Starbucks $100 Gift Card item
Starbucks $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$100 gift card to Starbucks—fuel your day with coffee, tea, pastries, and treats.

Sephora $200 Gift Card item
Sephora $200 Gift Card
$80

Starting bid

$200 gift card to Sephora—shop premium skincare, makeup, fragrance, and beauty essentials.


Guitar Center $100 Gift Card item
Guitar Center $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$100 gift card to Guitar Center—perfect for instruments, accessories, gear, or music tech.


Ulta $100 Gift Card item
Ulta $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$100 gift card to Ulta Beauty—discover makeup, skincare, haircare, and salon favorites.

Honey Baked Ham $100 Gift Card item
Honey Baked Ham $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$100 gift card to The Honey Baked Ham Company—enjoy their famous glazed ham, sides, sandwiches, and family meals.

Verde Taqueria $50 Gift Card item
Verde Taqueria $50 Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Verde is a fun, neighborhood Mexican restaurant serving inventive tacos and fresh margaritas. $50 Gift Card

Seed to Star $100 Gift Card item
Seed to Star $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$100 gift certificate valid on retail items only. Expires 12/31/2026. Seed to Star is a community-rooted wellness collective, rock shop, and nonprofit hub devoted to accessible, holistic care. $100 value

Dad's Garage item
Dad's Garage
$50

Starting bid

2 tickets to any Dad's Garage shows (valued at $50). Certificate must be redeemed online at least an hour before their desired show. Not valid for special events or guest artists.


Transforming people, communities, and perspectives through laughter

Learn More: www.dadsgarage.com/donate


$50 Value

Moroccan Oil Hair Product Set item
Moroccan Oil Hair Product Set
$50

Starting bid

Relish Salon created a beautiful gift basket of assortment moroccan oil hair products.

Wellness Teas + Infuser Mug item
Wellness Teas + Infuser Mug
$30

Starting bid

Woven Roots Apothecary & Community donated 6 wellness-focused organic loose leaf herbal tea samples and a mug with a built in infuser. Each pack makes 4-5 cups of tea. Teas are best used within 18 months

$64 Value

Stones + Jewelry + Candle by Seed to Star item
Stones + Jewelry + Candle by Seed to Star
$50

Starting bid

This Seed to Star gift box includes stones, crystals, a candle and 2 stone bracelets. Seed to Star is a community-rooted wellness collective, rock shop, and nonprofit hub devoted to accessible, holistic care. $100 value

Ritual Kit: A Sensory Experience item
Ritual Kit: A Sensory Experience
$35

Starting bid

LUMENous Healing's Sensory Ritual Kit
is a complete sensory experience for home, body, and spirit. This small-batch collection features ...
Artisan Loose Leaf Tea & Reusable Strainer Straw: Practical, plant-powered nourishment from Tulsi, a panacea of health and spirituality & rose to soothe your heart.

Herbal Sinus Steam: A botanical "reset" for clear breathing, opening sinus & respiratory systems and deep grounding. Bonus!, your skin Loves a steam.

Aura & Energy Spray: A ritual-mist to clear the "static" and elevate your energy. This one is Soul Compass to steer you clearly and purely.

Products grown in a local lakeside biosphere and infused with love & healing frequencies by Kelbi.

$65 Value

House Plant from Lush item
House Plant from Lush item
House Plant from Lush
$45

Starting bid

A beautiful and easy to care for ZZ plant, styled in a modern terrazzo planter; perfect for brightening any shelf, desk or cozy corner.

Lush Plant Co. is a garden center in Inman Park.
Value $75

12 Koozies YOUR Way! item
12 Koozies YOUR Way!
$50

Starting bid

12 printed original at Koozies with 1 custom design.

Value $100

Expires 12/1/26

Kids Book Series + Stickers + Fidgets item
Kids Book Series + Stickers + Fidgets
$35

Starting bid

2 Books from the Bug Club Stories series, 3 sticker sheets, various creepy crawly fidget toys. This "Creepy Crawly Companion Collection" was donated by Gina Gallouis of Moonflower Press.
$68 Value

Opossum Book Set + Plush item
Opossum Book Set + Plush
$75

Starting bid

4 Books about Opossums and their pals, 2 sticker sheets, and a large plush mama possum with 2 babies in her pouch with a very official adoption certificate. Retails $130

Wildest Thing Book + Plushy item
Wildest Thing Book + Plushy
$25

Starting bid

What would you do if you let the wild in?
Eleanor loved wild things.
Every wing and wild sprout.

There was something wild inside of her,
waiting to come out...

With gorgeous illustrations, this book is the ideal addition to any bedtime reading routine or read aloud. The Wildest Thing beautifully expresses a timeless message about little ones unleashing their inner "wild" and encouraging their budding imagination and unique individuality.

$50 Value

H.P. Lovecraft Cthulhu + The Call of Cthulhu" Book item
H.P. Lovecraft Cthulhu + The Call of Cthulhu" Book item
H.P. Lovecraft Cthulhu + The Call of Cthulhu" Book
$40

Starting bid

This professionally hand-crocheted Cthulhu is a fictional cosmic entity created by H.P. Lovecraft and introduced in his short story "The Call of Cthulhu." The Cthulhu is considered a Great Old One within the pantheon of Lovecraftian cosmic entities.
$70 Value

The Wright Engineers: Inventing the Airplane Hardcover Book item
The Wright Engineers: Inventing the Airplane Hardcover Book
$15

Starting bid

The Wright Engineers: Inventing the Airplane puts the reader elbow-to-elbow with the brothers as they solve the many technical challenges that finally led to success. This lavishly illustrated book is perfect for educating and inspiring middle-grade students who are interested in aviation or becoming engineers. (1 of 2 books)
Signed by the author Brian Page
$24.95 Retail Value

The Wright Engineers: Inventing the Airplane Hardcover Book item
The Wright Engineers: Inventing the Airplane Hardcover Book
$15

Starting bid

The Wright Engineers: Inventing the Airplane puts the reader elbow-to-elbow with the brothers as they solve the many technical challenges that finally led to success. This lavishly illustrated book is perfect for educating and inspiring middle-grade students who are interested in aviation or becoming engineers. (2 of 2 books)
Signed by the author Brian Page
$24.95 Retail Value

Villanous Game + Trading Cards item
Villanous Game + Trading Cards
$50

Starting bid

Game pack from Infinite Realities! Marvel Villanous game, Lorcana trading cards and Star Wars LIghtspeed booster packs
$100 Value

Books + Tote from Bookish! item
Books + Tote from Bookish! item
Books + Tote from Bookish!
$30

Starting bid

Bookish, East ATL's Indie bookstore, donated a cute tote and 3 books:

  • The Miseducation of Cameron Post: a coming-of-age teen novel by Emily M. Danforth 
  • In Case You Read This: a trans rom-com about serendipity, chance encounter, and the ultimate missed connection. This is a joyful celebration of queer love and found family by Edward Underhill
  • Angelica and the Bear Prince (Graphic Novel): A high schooler’s journey to recover from burnout leads to a surprising romance with a twist from the bestselling author Trung Le Nguyen

$68 Value

Codey Rocky Kit item
Codey Rocky Kit
$65

Starting bid

Makeblock's Interactive Robot Toy for Kids! Codey Rocky is a smart robot toy for interactive playing and learning.

$125 Value

mBot Ranger Kit item
mBot Ranger Kit
$80

Starting bid

This 3-in1- Robot allows users to code on phones or tablets! Multip-orts for more extensions + all-in-one control board. Learn coding through games! $169.99 Value

mBot Blocky Kit item
mBot Blocky Kit
$35

Starting bid

The mBolck Blocky has designed game levels that are easy to understand and learn from. Unlock different knowledge, and master new programming skills one by one. $69.99 Value

GalaxyRVR - SunFounder Mars Rover Kit item
GalaxyRVR - SunFounder Mars Rover Kit
$85

Starting bid

Built on NASA’s rocker-bogie system, GalaxyRVR can traverse rocky mountains, sandy beaches, and grassy fields with smooth mobility, making Mars feel like home.

Equipped with a high-definition camera, GalaxyRVR provides a first-person view for an immersive piloting experience. Its advanced obstacle avoidance and ultrasonic modules ensure it can dodge obstacles autonomously. $129.99 Value

Kepler Kit by Sunfounder item
Kepler Kit by Sunfounder
$40

Starting bid

The Kepler Kit is a versatile development kit powered by the Raspberry Pi Pico W microcontroller. It features an extensive range of hardware components, including sensors (ultrasonic, RFID, MPU6050, water level), display modules (LEDs, dot matrix, 7-segment display, I2C LCD1602), and actuators such as motors, servos, and pumps. Designed for both beginners and experienced users, this kit is perfect for learning programming, hardware interaction, and project development.$69.99 Value


B-Bye Mosquitos! item
B-Bye Mosquitos!
$65

Starting bid

These are a must-have for your backyard this summer! Mosquito Buckets get rid of mosquitoes without harming pollinators and other beneficial insects!



B Buckets use Bti (Bacillus thuringensis israelensis), a naturally-occurring bacterium found in soil and known to eliminate mosquito larvae before they develop into biting adults.


Choosing buckets (rather than sprays, which can harm pollinators and all beneficial insects) increases biodiversity and helps support Decatur's affiliations and commitments as both a Bee City USA (2016, first in Georgia) and a Bird City (2025, first in Georgia).


Join our initiative to B the Change & B Good to Pollinators.


Includes 4 B Buckets.

Learn more at bbuckets.com

$150 Value

Folk Art by Kip Ramey item
Folk Art by Kip Ramey
$50

Starting bid

Kip Ramey is a self-taught Georgia-born folk artist who uses a wide array of materials to create his work. $125 value



Squirrel Watercolor by Ashley James item
Squirrel Watercolor by Ashley James
$100

Starting bid

This beautiful one-of-a-kind squirrel watercolor painting was created by Ashley James
$200 Value

Bone Necklace item
Bone Necklace
$25

Starting bid

Processed, dyed and painted jawbone by local artist Thomasina Siniard

$100 Value

Acrylic with Foil Painting by Danielle Slaughter item
Acrylic with Foil Painting by Danielle Slaughter
$75

Starting bid

This Acrylic with Foil painting was made by Oak House's own Danielle Slaughter.
Approximate size 4' x 4'

Value $150

Handmade Calsilica Blue Jasper earrings item
Handmade Calsilica Blue Jasper earrings
$15

Starting bid

Handmade Calsilica Blue Jasper earrings, with oxidized copper hoops and titanium disc beads. Drop length 2".

Calsilica is said to impart peace and calm. It is also known as "truth stone" - aiding in self-awareness.

Artist Nancy Pihera of Juju Kitties

jujukitties.etsy.com

$35 Retail Value

Mosaic Copper Sun Pendant Necklace item
Mosaic Copper Sun Pendant Necklace
$20

Starting bid

Handmade mosaic copper sun pendant with gemstone embellishments, and designer nugget chain. 16", plus 3" extender. 

Artist Nancy Pihera of Juju Kitties

jujukitties.etsy.com

$40 Retail Value

Handmade Mosaic Heart Pendant Necklace item
Handmade Mosaic Heart Pendant Necklace
$20

Starting bid

Handmade mosaic heart pendant with gemstone embellishments, and amethyst beaded chain. 16", plus 3" extender. 

Artist Nancy Pihera of Juju Kitties

jujukitties.etsy.com

$40 Retail Value

Hand Crocheted Blanket by Megan Ray item
Hand Crocheted Blanket by Megan Ray
$50

Starting bid

Oak House School's Megan Ray hand crocheted this light weight blanket with LOVE! Be sure to check out her crochet class offering located in the Experiences Auction!

$100 Value

Handmade Ceramic Bowl (large) item
Handmade Ceramic Bowl (large) item
Handmade Ceramic Bowl (large) item
Handmade Ceramic Bowl (large)
$140

Starting bid

Handmade signed ceramic bowl.

$300 Value

Spring Iris by Liz Gore item
Spring Iris by Liz Gore
$125

Starting bid

This beautiful spring iris painting is by local artist and Oak House staff extraordinairre Liz Gore. Dark purple Iris, highlighted with yellow and and green leaves. Iridescent light blue and pink background. 10 x 20 gallery wrapped 1.5 inch canvas, ready to hang on wire.

$295 Value

Hand Blown Glass Vases item
Hand Blown Glass Vases
$70

Starting bid

These handmader blown glass vases were made by Oak House's own Jordan Tavan!
$150 Value

Luxfor Glass Panel item
Luxfor Glass Panel
$130

Starting bid

Stained glass art piece made with vintage Luxfer/vintage pressed glass tiles. Each tile is over 100 years old and salvaged from old buildings, cleaned, and reframed into a new art piece.
$285 Value

Tiger Woods Collectible Card item
Tiger Woods Collectible Card item
Tiger Woods Collectible Card item
Tiger Woods Collectible Card
$50

Starting bid

2001 S.I. FOR KIDS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR TIGER WOODS U.S.OPEN PSA MINT 9
$100-$150 Value

Graphic Novel Set item
Graphic Novel Set
$50

Starting bid

4 classic graphic novels donated by Original Story Comics:

Mad Love, All-Star Superman, Civil War, & Infinity Gauntlet

$97.96 Value

X-Men: Jubilee's 1st Appearance! item
X-Men: Jubilee's 1st Appearance! item
X-Men: Jubilee's 1st Appearance! item
X-Men: Jubilee's 1st Appearance!
$35

Starting bid

X-Men #244 CGC 9.2 with Jubilee's first appearance - donated by Original Story Comics: Graded 9.2 (near mint minus)

$74.99 Value

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!