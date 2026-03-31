The All-State Choral Festival is a three-day event that culminates in a professionally recorded concert. The Festival is an opportunity for students with outstanding ability and initiative to receive public recognition, to sing under the direction of nationally recognized choral clinicians, and to perform choral literature of the highest quality.





This is an auditioned choir. Auditions are end of October/beginning of November. Students are responsible for purchasing the music (link will be provided), numbering the music and arriving prepared for the audition. Group practices are an option. Mentoring with a prior All State Student/Parent is an option upon request.





All State Choir is an opportunity in which most home educated don’t get to participate. The many students we have taken over the years agree this is an honor and not to be missed.





There is a fee for the festival for those that are selected. There are two overnights. The choir coordinates shared lodging (Airbnb or hotel) to save money for those that are interested. Parents are welcome.



