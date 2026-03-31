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Full school year (2 semesters) of Senior Choir
Singers in Grades 9 - 12 will continue in their musical journey through song. These singers of varying levels of interest and ability will explore vocal technique, choral tone, sight-reading and performance techniques. The Senior Choir participates in the end of the semester Studio Showcase. Students are required to attend 80% of rehearsals to participate in performances and are able to receive homeschool credit and grades. Singers in grades 7th and 8th are welcomed on a case by case basis and must have approval from Dr. W prior to registration.
Full school year (2 semesters) of Junior Choir
Singers in Grades 3rd through 8 (7th & 8th option for either choir) will be taught to value and experience excellent singing through musical activities which develop skills, sharing, self-expression, and personal growth. Students will learn to read basic rhythms and melodies. We will learn a variety of songs that will be presented in our Studio Showcase at the end of the semester.
Full school year (2 semesters) of Primary Choir
Primary Choir students will learn the fundamentals of music through singing and solfege. Students will also prepare 2-3 songs in class to perform towards the end of the semester. (Students younger than 5 may be selected on a case by case basis).
1 Semester Senior Choir (Fall or Spring)
Singers in Grades 9 - 12 will continue in their musical journey through song. These singers of varying levels of interest and ability will explore vocal technique, choral tone, sight-reading and performance techniques. The Senior Choir participates in the end of the semester Studio Showcase. Students are required to attend 80% of rehearsals to participate in performances and are able to receive homeschool credit and grades. Singers in grades 7th and 8th are welcomed on a case by case basis and must have approval from Dr. W prior to registration.
1 Semester Junior Choir (Fall or Spring)
Singers in Grades 3rd through 8 (7th & 8th option for either choir) will be taught to value and experience excellent singing through musical activities which develop skills, sharing, self-expression, and personal growth. Students will learn to read basic rhythms and melodies. We will learn a variety of songs that will be presented in our Studio Showcase at the end of the semester.
1 Semester Primary Choir (Fall or Spring)
Primary Choir students will learn the fundamentals of music through singing and solfege. Students will also prepare 2-3 songs in class to perform towards the end of the semester. (Students younger than 5 may be selected on a case by case basis).
This auditioned ensemble meets on Tuesdays from 2:15–3:00 and is designed for dedicated singers seeking additional performance opportunities and more challenging repertoire. Members refine their vocal technique, musicianship, and ensemble skills through advanced choral literature and special performances.
Registration for Chamber Choir must include an audition and approval from Dr. W. Contact [email protected] or [email protected].
This energetic class combines singing and movement as students learn a full musical theatre number from start to finish. Participants focus first on mastering the song, then bring it to life with choreography, building confidence, performance skills, and stage presence along the way.
Fridays 1:00 - 1:50
Madison County Honor Choir is an opportunity allowing students from the county to spend a day with a guest clinician. The day culminates in a concert. This is NOT auditioned and for grades 7-12 (some 6th graders may also attend). Special music has been purchased and will be handed out. Honor Choir takes place in late September- early October. This is a wonderful introduction into large group choral singing! The Honor choir has three choirs: High School SATB, Middle School Girls and Middle School Boys. There is no limit on the number of students that can attend. There is a cost for this that includes a t-shirt, pizza dinner, pin and music.
This comes so early in the year, therefore sign ups must be made in the first weeks of class.
We will have rehearsal tracks, rehearsal during class and an extra Friday rehearsal so that our singers arrive at the Honor Choir prepared.
The All-State Choral Festival is a three-day event that culminates in a professionally recorded concert. The Festival is an opportunity for students with outstanding ability and initiative to receive public recognition, to sing under the direction of nationally recognized choral clinicians, and to perform choral literature of the highest quality.
This is an auditioned choir. Auditions are end of October/beginning of November. Students are responsible for purchasing the music (link will be provided), numbering the music and arriving prepared for the audition. Group practices are an option. Mentoring with a prior All State Student/Parent is an option upon request.
All State Choir is an opportunity in which most home educated don’t get to participate. The many students we have taken over the years agree this is an honor and not to be missed.
There is a fee for the festival for those that are selected. There are two overnights. The choir coordinates shared lodging (Airbnb or hotel) to save money for those that are interested. Parents are welcome.
The Alabama ACDA Young Voices Festival is a unique opportunity for 4th-10th grade public school, homeschool, community, and church choir students in the state of Alabama. The Young Voices Festival offers choral students a supportive opportunity to perform a variety of choral literature under the direction of nationally recognized music educators.
Held every spring since 1993, 4th - 10th grade students from across the state come together for two days to participate in one of three choirs: Mixed Choir, Girls' Choir, and a Boychoir. Rehearsals begin Friday afternoon, and students present a final public concert on Saturday afternoon. Students gain valuable musical and social skills, and leave with a love for singing that lasts throughout their lives. Many former Young Voices singers are now Young Voices parents--or even choral directors now bringing their own students. Young Voices Festival is glad to be part of building the legacy of excellent choral music in the state of Alabama.
There is a fee for the festival. There is one overnight in Tuscaloosa. The choir coordinates shared lodging (Airbnb or hotel) to save money for those that are interested. Parents are welcome.
ATC Choir tshirt
$
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