Hosted by

First Fruits Farms Inc.

About this event

August: Weathering the Storms- Climate Resilience & Shelters

118 Mill Rd

Hertford, NC 27944, USA

General Admission
$23

Enjoy the full workshop with access to all main activities, supplies included.

Service Member Admission
$15

To show our appreciation for your service, we offer a military, government employee, first responders and teachers discount with no quantity limit for children's tickets purchased by service members. Identification card must be presented at workshop check-in.

Multi Sibiling Admission
$18

A discounted sibling admission ticket can be selected with the purchase of a regular general admission ticket, limited to up to two (2) discounted tickets per order.

Add a donation for First Fruits Farms Inc.

$

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