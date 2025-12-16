Aurora Water Cares 2026 Calendars

About this shop
Support Aurora Water Cares, a Spirit of Aurora Program, in our mission of caring for our community and protecting the quality of life for Aurora Residents by helping customers in need. Photography by Melissa Owens, an Aurora Water Geologist.
HEY! It's June, but you can still use half of a calendar, right?! Support Aurora Water Cares, a Spirit of Aurora Program, in our mission of caring for our community and protecting the quality of life for Aurora Residents by helping customers in need. Photography by Melissa Owens, an Aurora Water Geologist.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!