Spirit Of Aurora

Spirit Of Aurora

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Our mission

Spirit of Aurora empowers the community by providing financial assistance for water bills through the Aurora Water Cares program, supporting families facing hardships due to medical crises or job loss, ensuring access to essential water services.
Events
Events
Aurora Water Cares Raffle: STRIDE Fitness
Raffle
Aurora Water Cares Raffle: STRIDE Fitness
Jun 6, 8:00 - 11:00 AM MDT
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More ways to support us
Aurora Water Cares 2026 Calendars
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Aurora Water Cares 2026 Calendars
We are excited to introduce the Aurora Water Cares 2026 Calendar available for immediate purchase with all proceeds benefiting the Aurora Water Cares customer assistance program. We are sensitive to the needs of our community and we recognize that some customers have difficulty paying their water bills at times due to a medical crisis, job loss or other challenges. With every calendar purchased, we can continue to provide direct water payment assistance for approved applicants. Eligible applicants must provide income verification documents and a valid ID to be considered for the program. Aurora Water Cares helps families who are past due on their water bill with up to $400 in assistance, once per 12 months, with a limit of four lifetime awards. The images for this calendar were produced by Melissa Owens, an Aurora Water Geologist and extraordinary photographer. She's been with the City of Aurora for over 8 years, and her focus is on groundwater hydrology and wetland mitigation. Behind the lens, Melissa's true passion is photographing landscapes and wildlife, but she also enjoys taking portraits and capturing special events. You may pick your calendar(s) up from Yolanda Roman, Program Coordinator, at Aurora Water's SEAM building OR we will ship your calendar, if you provide your mailing address. Thank you for your support!
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Aurora Water Paint Recycling Event
Donation
Aurora Water Paint Recycling Event
$1,836 of $1,750 goal
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Our website

https://www.auroragov.org/cms/one.aspx?portalid=16242704&pageid=16525534

Contact information

[email protected]
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