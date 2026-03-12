Aurora Water Cares: Silent Auction & Basket Fundraiser April 2026

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Starting bid
Enjoy any occasion with this delightful Snack Food Gift Basket. Prepackaged and individually wrapped.
Contents Include:
Estimated value: $95.00
Pick up at SEAM
Starting bid
Enjoy any occasion with this delightful Snack Food Gift Basket. Prepackaged and individually wrapped!
Contents Include:
Estimated value: $115.00
Pick up at SEAM
Starting bid
Experience a 1-hour Stretch session with StretchLAB. Achieve your wellness goals through customized, assisted stretching to support your preventative and restorative wellness. Identify tightness and imbalances and end in improving mobility and flexibility.
Gift Certificate: $115.00 value
Location: StretchLAB at Southlands Mall: 6295 S Main St, STE B-105, 80016
Pick up at SEAM
Starting bid
Get a taste of Southlands Mall with this delicious basket! It's filled with classic eats and fun treats including a pair of spices for your kitchen (and your chicken)! The spices are from the Savory Spice company where blends are handcrafted in small batches in Denver, CO for bold, vibrant, flavor you can taste. Every spice jar is made with care and never mass-produced.
Spices: $20 value
Come enjoy one of Bad Daddy's famous burgers at Bad Daddy's Burger Bar! Our passion for burgers and beers pushed us to create a place where guests feel like they can fully be themselves - laid back and comfortable - while being served by a team that genuinely loves having them in the house!
Gift Certificates: 5 x $10 = $50 value
Create your own Poke adventure at Poke-men! Through love, happiness, and meaningful gatherings we hope you can start a new happy chapter of your life story with us.
Gift Certificates: for food ($10) and two BOGO boba cards: $24 value
Fuzziwig's Candy Factory aims to be the one-stop-shop for all your Candy, Sweets, and Toy needs! We have hundreds of types of candy, both bulk and packaged, as well a carefully curated selection of plush and toy items. We hope you will find all your old-fashioned favorites as well as the newest trends and everything in between.
Gift Certificate: $5 value
Life's Short, Eat Cookies - "The Cookie Company bakes oh-so-tasty goodies that are so big, chewy, uniformly full of addictive, mouthwatering sweetness that we skipped lunch (twice!) just so we could take a bit of all of them" - 5280 Magazine, Editor's choice in Top Cookie
UPDATED: 2 Dozen Mixed Cookies: $43 value
UPDATED Total Combined value: $142.00
Pick up Basket at SEAM
Starting bid
This 8-pack of classes will be sure to make you feel welcome at Club Pilates Aurora, where we believe that Pilates is the path to a fuller, more satisfying physical existence. Being in control of your body helps you to be in control of your life. Best of all, we believe that you can start at any time. No matter your age or level of fitness, there's a Pilates class that will work for you. Instructors perform hundreds of hours of training to meet teacher standards so they can provide the highest quality Pilates workouts. Our studio features a variety of fitness apparatus, including TRX, Exo-Chair, Bosu ball, mats, rollers, and more.
Gift Certificate: $199.00 value
Aurora Location: 18121 E Hampden Ave, 80013
Pick up at SEAM
Starting bid
The Aurora History Museum engages the entire community to interpret and foster pride in Aurora's story. Bring the whole family and come visit!
The Aurora History Museum is part of the Library and Cultural Services Department for the city of Aurora. The Cultural Services Division is the largest single provider of arts and culture in the city of Aurora offering programs in performing arts, fine arts, history, and public art.
CONTENTS INCLUDE:
Two Admission Tickets, Adult Coloring Book, Museum Tote bag, AHM Chip Clips (2), AHM Pens 92)
Total Combined Value: $46
Museum Location: 15051 E Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, CO 80012
Museum Hours of Operation: Tues. – Thurs: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. & Sat.: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pick up at SEAM
Starting bid
FANTASTIC FITNESS & FABULOUS FINDS at SOUTHLANDS MALL
Try a 1-month gym membership with STRIDE Fitness! Your space, your pace. Train with the best. Measure what matters. The STRIDE Fitness studio has state-of-the-art treadmills that mimic the feel of outdoor running while delivering a dynamic, low-impact workout. Our atmosphere has a great vibe because we set the stage with dimmed lights to create focus, plus curated music that drives momentum and this collective energy turns every workout into an experience that feels electric. Recover faster in our Recover Zone with massage options and seven-level air compression, you'll boost circulation, reduce swelling, and recharge for what's next.
1-Month Membership: $179 value
Southlands Location: 6290 S. Main St, 80016
The Local Colorado has a mission to connect Coloradans by making space for communities to engage with their local producers and businesses. By shopping with us, you're supporting local economies. Whether you're looking for authentic gifts, like to eat local, or enjoy strolling through the famers market - we've got you covered!
Gift Card: $50 value
Southlands Location: 6150 S. Main St. Unit I-103, 80016 (may also be used at the Parker location of The Local)
Total Combined Value: $229.00
Starting bid
FANTASTIC FITNESS & FABULOUS FINDS at SOUTHLANDS MALL
At RUMBLE Boxing "We hold these truths to be self-evident that working out doesn't have to suck"
The Work 10-round, 45-minute fight is evenly divided between two styles of training. Half of the class is spent exploring the skills and drills of boxing, and the other half is spent on the transformative power of resistance training. When we say, "10 rounds, 2 fists, ZERO experience necessary", we truly mean it.
It's not uncommon to see first time boxers next to professional or amateur fighters. No matter your fitness level, we squad up and Rumble together.
Gift Certificate: for 5 classes + Wrist Wraps = $154 value
Southlands Location: 6290 S Main St, 80016
The Local Colorado has a mission to connect Coloradans by making space for communities to engage with their local producers and businesses. By shopping with us, you're supporting local economies. Whether you're looking for authentic gifts, like to eat local, or enjoy strolling through the famers market - we've got you covered!
Gift Card: $50 value
Southlands Location: 6150 S. Main St. Unit I-103, 80016 (may also be used at the Parker location of The Local)
Total Combined Value: $204.00
Starting bid
Camel International Market reflects Arab heritage, offering fresh produce, dry goods, and halal meats with warm hospitality.
CONTENTS INCLUDE:
Basket Value: $61.00
Pick up at SEAM
Starting bid
Life's Short, Eat Cookies - "The Cookie Company bakes oh-so-tasty goodies that are so big, chewy, uniformly full of addictive, mouthwatering sweetness that we skipped lunch (twice!) just so we could take a bit of all of them" - 5280 Magazine, Editor's choice in Top Cookie
$22.00 value
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