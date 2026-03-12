Spirit Of Aurora
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Spirit Of Aurora

About this event

Sales closed

Aurora Water Cares: Silent Auction & Basket Fundraiser April 2026

Pick-up location

26791 E Quincy Ave, Aurora, CO 80016, USA

Snack Food Gift Basket #1 item
Snack Food Gift Basket #1 item
Snack Food Gift Basket #1 item
Snack Food Gift Basket #1
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy any occasion with this delightful Snack Food Gift Basket. Prepackaged and individually wrapped.


Contents Include:

  • Pirouline Chocolate Hazelnut Wafer Cookies
  • GuyLian Premium Belgian Chocolate Seashells
  • Casa Milo Crackers
  • Peanuts
  • Ghirardelli Mint Chocolate
  • Walkers Golden Oat Biscuit Cookies
  • Sunny Fruit Apricot dried fruit
  • Tidbits & Tasters
  • Bakers Market Oven Fresh Temptations
  • Chocolate Heaven bites
  • and more!

Estimated value: $95.00

Pick up at SEAM

Snack Food Gift Basket #2 item
Snack Food Gift Basket #2 item
Snack Food Gift Basket #2 item
Snack Food Gift Basket #2
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy any occasion with this delightful Snack Food Gift Basket. Prepackaged and individually wrapped!


Contents Include:

  • Red Velvet Cookies
  • Garlic Beef Summer Sausage
  • Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese
  • Garlic Cheese
  • White Chocolate Chip Cookies
  • Mariner Biscuit Company Crisp Flatbread crackers
  • Ginger Snap Cookies
  • Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
  • King Sized Gourmet Popcorn - Crunchy Carmel
  • Snowball Cookies
  • Caramel Grahams
  • Butter Toffee Peanuts
  • Gourmet Kettle Corn
  • Classic Mini Pretzel Twists
  • and more!

Estimated value: $115.00

Pick up at SEAM

StretchLAB: 1 Hour Stretch item
StretchLAB: 1 Hour Stretch
$50

Starting bid

Experience a 1-hour Stretch session with StretchLAB. Achieve your wellness goals through customized, assisted stretching to support your preventative and restorative wellness. Identify tightness and imbalances and end in improving mobility and flexibility.

Gift Certificate: $115.00 value


Location: StretchLAB at Southlands Mall: 6295 S Main St, STE B-105, 80016


Pick up at SEAM

"A Taste of Southlands" Basket item
"A Taste of Southlands" Basket item
"A Taste of Southlands" Basket item
"A Taste of Southlands" Basket
$50

Starting bid

Get a taste of Southlands Mall with this delicious basket! It's filled with classic eats and fun treats including a pair of spices for your kitchen (and your chicken)! The spices are from the Savory Spice company where blends are handcrafted in small batches in Denver, CO for bold, vibrant, flavor you can taste. Every spice jar is made with care and never mass-produced.

Spices: $20 value


Come enjoy one of Bad Daddy's famous burgers at Bad Daddy's Burger Bar! Our passion for burgers and beers pushed us to create a place where guests feel like they can fully be themselves - laid back and comfortable - while being served by a team that genuinely loves having them in the house!

Gift Certificates: 5 x $10 = $50 value


Create your own Poke adventure at Poke-men! Through love, happiness, and meaningful gatherings we hope you can start a new happy chapter of your life story with us.

Gift Certificates: for food ($10) and two BOGO boba cards: $24 value


Fuzziwig's Candy Factory aims to be the one-stop-shop for all your Candy, Sweets, and Toy needs! We have hundreds of types of candy, both bulk and packaged, as well a carefully curated selection of plush and toy items. We hope you will find all your old-fashioned favorites as well as the newest trends and everything in between.

Gift Certificate: $5 value


Life's Short, Eat Cookies - "The Cookie Company bakes oh-so-tasty goodies that are so big, chewy, uniformly full of addictive, mouthwatering sweetness that we skipped lunch (twice!) just so we could take a bit of all of them" - 5280 Magazine, Editor's choice in Top Cookie

UPDATED: 2 Dozen Mixed Cookies: $43 value


UPDATED Total Combined value: $142.00


Pick up Basket at SEAM


Club Pilates Aurora: 8 Pilates Classes item
Club Pilates Aurora: 8 Pilates Classes
$80

Starting bid

This 8-pack of classes will be sure to make you feel welcome at Club Pilates Aurora, where we believe that Pilates is the path to a fuller, more satisfying physical existence. Being in control of your body helps you to be in control of your life. Best of all, we believe that you can start at any time. No matter your age or level of fitness, there's a Pilates class that will work for you. Instructors perform hundreds of hours of training to meet teacher standards so they can provide the highest quality Pilates workouts. Our studio features a variety of fitness apparatus, including TRX, Exo-Chair, Bosu ball, mats, rollers, and more.

Gift Certificate: $199.00 value


Aurora Location: 18121 E Hampden Ave, 80013


Pick up at SEAM


History Museum Admission & Swag Basket item
History Museum Admission & Swag Basket
$20

Starting bid

The Aurora History Museum engages the entire community to interpret and foster pride in Aurora's story. Bring the whole family and come visit!


The Aurora History Museum is part of the Library and Cultural Services Department for the city of Aurora. The Cultural Services Division is the largest single provider of arts and culture in the city of Aurora offering programs in performing arts, fine arts, history, and public art.


CONTENTS INCLUDE:

Two Admission Tickets, Adult Coloring Book, Museum Tote bag, AHM Chip Clips (2), AHM Pens 92)


Total Combined Value: $46


Museum Location: 15051 E Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, CO 80012

Museum Hours of Operation: Tues. – Thurs: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. & Sat.: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.


Pick up at SEAM

Stride Fitness & The Local Colorado item
Stride Fitness & The Local Colorado item
Stride Fitness & The Local Colorado
$95

Starting bid

FANTASTIC FITNESS & FABULOUS FINDS at SOUTHLANDS MALL


Try a 1-month gym membership with STRIDE Fitness! Your space, your pace. Train with the best. Measure what matters. The STRIDE Fitness studio has state-of-the-art treadmills that mimic the feel of outdoor running while delivering a dynamic, low-impact workout. Our atmosphere has a great vibe because we set the stage with dimmed lights to create focus, plus curated music that drives momentum and this collective energy turns every workout into an experience that feels electric. Recover faster in our Recover Zone with massage options and seven-level air compression, you'll boost circulation, reduce swelling, and recharge for what's next.

1-Month Membership: $179 value


Southlands Location: 6290 S. Main St, 80016



The Local Colorado has a mission to connect Coloradans by making space for communities to engage with their local producers and businesses. By shopping with us, you're supporting local economies. Whether you're looking for authentic gifts, like to eat local, or enjoy strolling through the famers market - we've got you covered!

Gift Card: $50 value


Southlands Location: 6150 S. Main St. Unit I-103, 80016 (may also be used at the Parker location of The Local)


Total Combined Value: $229.00



Rumble Boxing & The Local item
Rumble Boxing & The Local item
Rumble Boxing & The Local
$85

Starting bid

FANTASTIC FITNESS & FABULOUS FINDS at SOUTHLANDS MALL


At RUMBLE Boxing "We hold these truths to be self-evident that working out doesn't have to suck"

The Work 10-round, 45-minute fight is evenly divided between two styles of training. Half of the class is spent exploring the skills and drills of boxing, and the other half is spent on the transformative power of resistance training. When we say, "10 rounds, 2 fists, ZERO experience necessary", we truly mean it.

It's not uncommon to see first time boxers next to professional or amateur fighters. No matter your fitness level, we squad up and Rumble together.

Gift Certificate: for 5 classes + Wrist Wraps = $154 value


Southlands Location: 6290 S Main St, 80016


The Local Colorado has a mission to connect Coloradans by making space for communities to engage with their local producers and businesses. By shopping with us, you're supporting local economies. Whether you're looking for authentic gifts, like to eat local, or enjoy strolling through the famers market - we've got you covered!

Gift Card: $50 value


Southlands Location: 6150 S. Main St. Unit I-103, 80016 (may also be used at the Parker location of The Local)


Total Combined Value: $204.00

Camel International Market Snack Basket item
Camel International Market Snack Basket item
Camel International Market Snack Basket item
Camel International Market Snack Basket
$25

Starting bid

Camel International Market reflects Arab heritage, offering fresh produce, dry goods, and halal meats with warm hospitality.


CONTENTS INCLUDE:

  • Tazah - Strawberry wafers
  • Halabi – Extra Mix (nuts)
  • Saffron Crystal Candy
  • Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
  • Wild Almonds
  • Saida – Cookies
  • Gullon – Maria Biscuits
  • Flaxseed
  • Dried Apricots
  • Salted Pistachios
  • Dubai City Milk Chocolate Candy Bar
  • Cumin Spice (Comino)
  • Croustina Vanilla Wafer (2)
  • Alreef – Pistachio Wafer
  • Dark Chocolate Wafer
  • Instant Coffee Singles (3)


Basket Value: $61.00

Pick up at SEAM

BONUS ITEM: 1 Dozen mixed Cookies item
BONUS ITEM: 1 Dozen mixed Cookies
$10

Starting bid

Life's Short, Eat Cookies - "The Cookie Company bakes oh-so-tasty goodies that are so big, chewy, uniformly full of addictive, mouthwatering sweetness that we skipped lunch (twice!) just so we could take a bit of all of them" - 5280 Magazine, Editor's choice in Top Cookie


$22.00 value

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!