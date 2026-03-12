Aurora Water Cares: Silent Auction & Basket Fundraiser April 2026

Get a taste of Southlands Mall with this delicious basket! It's filled with classic eats and fun treats including a pair of spices for your kitchen (and your chicken)! The spices are from the Savory Spice company where blends are handcrafted in small batches in Denver, CO for bold, vibrant, flavor you can taste. Every spice jar is made with care and never mass-produced.

Spices: $20 value





Come enjoy one of Bad Daddy's famous burgers at Bad Daddy's Burger Bar! Our passion for burgers and beers pushed us to create a place where guests feel like they can fully be themselves - laid back and comfortable - while being served by a team that genuinely loves having them in the house!

Gift Certificates: 5 x $10 = $50 value





Create your own Poke adventure at Poke-men! Through love, happiness, and meaningful gatherings we hope you can start a new happy chapter of your life story with us.

Gift Certificates: for food ($10) and two BOGO boba cards: $24 value





Fuzziwig's Candy Factory aims to be the one-stop-shop for all your Candy, Sweets, and Toy needs! We have hundreds of types of candy, both bulk and packaged, as well a carefully curated selection of plush and toy items. We hope you will find all your old-fashioned favorites as well as the newest trends and everything in between.

Gift Certificate: $5 value





Life's Short, Eat Cookies - "The Cookie Company bakes oh-so-tasty goodies that are so big, chewy, uniformly full of addictive, mouthwatering sweetness that we skipped lunch (twice!) just so we could take a bit of all of them" - 5280 Magazine, Editor's choice in Top Cookie

UPDATED: 2 Dozen Mixed Cookies: $43 value





UPDATED Total Combined value: $142.00





Pick up Basket at SEAM



