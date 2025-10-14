AUSA Korea Chapter's Shop

a. 4 VIP seats during the Keynote Luncheon to be reserved by name

b. 2 VIP seats during the General Session the day of sponsorship

c. 2hrs of private meeting space with audio/video/Wi-Fi

d. Premium booth at location of choice at RDC or if available, Morning Calm Center

e. Recognition during the Keynote Luncheon

f. Lead or participate on a panel if desired

g. Logo recognition in the general session area daily in Morning Calm Main Upper/Lower Halls

h. 2 x6’ x 3’ Hanging banners with logo in Morning calm

i. Banner posted at Social Network event

j. Entrance/Hallway standing Banner in Morning Calm Convention Center

k. Logo recognition and pictures in the program.

l. Logo and pics shown on the website after the event

m. Opportunity to provide amenities to the attendees during Keynote luncheon

n. Opportunity to introduce a panel if available(AUSA will determine panel)

o. Logo standing banner in exhibit hall

p. Logo standing banner at entrance of Morning Calm Convention Center

q. If authorized, interview with public affairs

r. Full Banner Ad on Mobile and Web Event App.

o Premium Sponsor Menu on Mobile and Web App with message and URLs link

o Virtual Booth (Exhibitor profile page with custom fields, video or image header, and background image)

o Documents and Items (Provide each exhibitor with a dedicated area where they can promote products, services, sales brochures or anything at all to attendees.)

o Exhibitor Live Chat (Add a live chat to exhibitors' virtual booths to let them communicate with visitors in real time.)

o Exhibitor Meetings (Participants can send meeting requests to the exhibitor booth, and meeting manager)

o Leads Report (Enhance exhibitors' experience by giving them a way to review lead details and summaries directly in the Exhibitor Center.)

s. Dedicated Wi-Fi

t. One (1) Individual Membership in AFCEA Korea (1 year)

u. Two (2) Premium Individual Membership in AUSA Korea (2 years)

v. One “Community Partner” membership for AUSA Korea (1 year)

w. One individual membership in SCRA Korea