AUSA Korea Chapter's Shop

a. 4 VIP seats during the Keynote Luncheon to be reserved by name
b. 2 VIP seats during the General Session the day of sponsorship
c. 2hrs of private meeting space with audio/video/Wi-Fi
d. Premium booth at location of choice at RDC or if available, Morning Calm Center
e. Recognition during the Keynote Luncheon
f. Lead or participate on a panel if desired
g. Logo recognition in the general session area daily in Morning Calm Main Upper/Lower Halls
h. 2 x6’ x 3’ Hanging banners with logo in Morning calm
i. Banner posted at Social Network event
j. Entrance/Hallway standing Banner in Morning Calm Convention Center
k. Logo recognition and pictures in the program.
l. Logo and pics shown on the website after the event
m. Opportunity to provide amenities to the attendees during Keynote luncheon
n. Opportunity to introduce a panel if available(AUSA will determine panel)
o. Logo standing banner in exhibit hall
p. Logo standing banner at entrance of Morning Calm Convention Center
q. If authorized, interview with public affairs
r. Full Banner Ad on Mobile and Web Event App.
o Premium Sponsor Menu on Mobile and Web App with message and URLs link
o Virtual Booth (Exhibitor profile page with custom fields, video or image header, and background image)
o Documents and Items (Provide each exhibitor with a dedicated area where they can promote products, services, sales brochures or anything at all to attendees.)
o Exhibitor Live Chat (Add a live chat to exhibitors' virtual booths to let them communicate with visitors in real time.)
o Exhibitor Meetings (Participants can send meeting requests to the exhibitor booth, and meeting manager)
o Leads Report (Enhance exhibitors' experience by giving them a way to review lead details and summaries directly in the Exhibitor Center.)
s. Dedicated Wi-Fi
t. One (1) Individual Membership in AFCEA Korea (1 year)
u. Two (2) Premium Individual Membership in AUSA Korea (2 years)
v. One “Community Partner” membership for AUSA Korea (1 year)
w. One individual membership in SCRA Korea
a. 3 VIP seats during the Keynote Luncheon to be reserved by name
b. 2 VIP seats during the General Session the day of sponsorship
c. 1hr of private meeting space with audio/video/Wi-Fi
d. Premium booth placed at location of choice at RDC
e. Recognition during the Keynote Luncheon
f. Participate on a contractor panel
g. Logo recognition in the general session rooarea in Morning Calm Lower Hall
h. 1 x 6’ x 3’ Hanging banner in Morning Calm
i. Entrance/Hallway standing Banner in Morning Calm Convention Center
j. Logo recognition and pictures in the program.
k. Logo and pics shown on the website after the event
l. Opportunity to provide amenities to the attendees
m. Logo standing banner in exhibit hall
n. Logo standing banner at entrance of Morning Calm Convention Center
o. If authorized interview with public affairs
p. ¼ Banner Ad on Mobile and Web Event App.
o Premium Sponsor Menu on Mobile and Web App with message and URLs link
o Virtual Booth (Exhibitor profile page with custom fields, video or image header, and background image)
o Exhibitor Live Chat (Add a live chat to exhibitors' virtual booths to let them communicate with visitors in real time.)
o Exhibitor Meetings (Participants can send meeting requests to the exhibitor booth, and meeting manager)
o Leads Report (Enhance exhibitors' experience by giving them a way to review lead details and summaries directly in the Exhibitor Center.)
q. Dedicated Wi-Fi
r. One (1) Individual Membership in AFCEA Korea (1 year)
s. Two (2) Premium Individual Membership in AUSA Korea (2 years).
t. One individual membership in SCRA Korea
a. Attendees will see your logo on the bus windows and sides (where allowed) on the day of sponsorship. This will be viewed throughout Cp Humphreys and in Seoul at the War Memorial Museum.
b. Logo on bus window or side the day of sponsorship
c. Entrance/Hallway standing Banner in RDC and Morning Calm Center
a. Attendees will see your logo on the bus windows and sides (where allowed) on the day of sponsorship.
b. This will be viewed throughout the base as the bus continues its route around the base pickup points.
c. Logo on bus window or side the day of sponsorship
d. Entrance/Hallway standing Banner in RDC
a. Attendees will see your logo in the General Session rooms on the day of sponsorship.
b. Sponsors Supply Coffee, water and treats to the attendees
c. Entrance/Hallway standing Banner in Morning Calm Convention Center
d. Logo recognition in the general session room day of sponsorship
e. Opportunity to provide amenities such as pens and pads/notebooks.
a. Your brand will be the first thing attendees see as they make their way into the Morning Calm Conference Center then up the elevator to again view your logo the day of your sponsorship. This is a great way to get a good first impression by speakers, panelists, and attendees.
b. Entrance/Hallway standing Banner in Morning Calm Convention Center
c. Logo recognition and pictures in the program
a. The RDC does not have Wi-Fi in the facility so to offer free Wi-Fi access to participants we need your support. During the event, you will be able reach out to the audience, brand your organization, and move your message to attendees during the show.
b. Attendees will be able to access the Internet in all the symposium rooms and exhibit hall.
c. You can define the landing pages that attendees will see as they connect to the Internet.
d. Signage with your logo throughout the Exhibit Hall and in the meeting spaces in the Morning Calm Center advertising the Wi-Fi access instructions. Get noticed fast!
a. 4 luncheon tickets
b. 4 VIP seats during the luncheon
c. Verbal Recognition during the Keynote Luncheon
d. Two 6’ x 3’ Hanging banners
e. Dining hall entrance and hallway standing banner
f. Opportunity to provide amenities to the attendee tables
g. Morning Calm Conference Center entrance standing banner
This is a super opportunity to reach a large, targeted audience that are show casing their goods and technologies, brands your organization, and move your message to attendees during the show. Attendees will see your logo while in the exhibit hall and the Morning Calm Convention Center.
Sponsorship will provide:
a. Gifts with their logo to all exhibitors (gift to be selected by AUSA and sponsor)
b. 2 gifts per exhibiting industry partners
c. 1 x standing banner at Morning calm Convention Center
d. 2 x standing banner at RDC exhibit hall
Sponsorship event includes:
a. Signage with your company logo provided by AUSA, placed near the food service stations during panels and speaker engagements on the day of your sponsorship.
b. Cocktail napkins with your company logo used during the event (supplied by AUSA)
c. Verbal recognition during the General Session at the event of your sponsorship
d. Handout with your company information (provided by sponsor)
This is a chance to support our Soldiers/Sailors and Airmen by reducing their cost to play in the golf scramble at Camp Humphreys River Bend Golf course.
Sponsorship includes:
a. 4-person team with at least one military/CAC holder
b. Green Fees
c. Golf Cart
d. Meals (Dinner or Lunch TBD)
e. Base access
f. One (1) Individual Membership in AFCEA (1 year)
g. One (1) Premium Individual Membership in AUSA (2 years)
Help to support our Signal and IT personnel in Korea for the Signal Ball by purchasing a table for 8-10 people to include our Soldiers, Sailors, and Airmen in Korea. This is a chance to brand your company in the minds of our future communications leaders.
Sponsorship includes:
a. 2 Seats for your company
b. 6-8 lower ranked Enlisted, junior NCOs and junior Officers
c. Premium individual membership in AFCEA or AUSA ( the membership can be given to others)
AUSA will present a Hosted Network Social on Wednesday evening from 1730-2100hrs, attendees and exhibitors will have an awesome chance to network for over three hours while off base.
Sponsorship includes:
a. A variety of food and beverages
b. Music
c. Meet other industry partners, government, and present/future military leaders.
d. Bus to Seoul after the social.
e. Signage with your company logo designed by you and provided by AUSA
f. Verbal Recognition in during the event
Brand your name in your booth with a backdrop banner specifically for your company.
You get to decide on what it looks like. This is a great way to emphasize who you are while AUSA gets it printed and installed for you. Save you baggage space.
The facility will need sponsorship to provide scanning tools for badges, maintenance of the facility, help/information personnel. This sponsorship will highlight your participation and support in the RDC exhibition area.
a. Strategic location for your booth so that it has the premier visibility (Please note that you must be an exhibiting company to purchase this sponsorship).
b. Company logo placed on the printed floor map
c. Highlighted on the sponsor’s list in the general program
Attendees will see your logo on the bus windows and sides (where allowed). This will be viewed throughout Korea as we move along the routes to the DMZ.
a. Logo on bus window or side the day of sponsorship
b. Lunch provided at the DMZ area
c. Entrance/Hallway standing Banner in RDC Color entry,
d. Color entry, highlighted on the sponsor list
e. Priority for 4 people front of the bus on the tour
This is to provide those serving in Korea with more Continuous Education credits in various subjects ranging from IT to Supply chain, contracting, etc. If sponsors are already authorized to give CEUs, we will need their synopsis of the training to be provided. Need your subject, presenter and classroom needs by 4 April.
Those not authorized to give CEUs but wish to apply for authority to provide CEUs must provide a synopsis of the training to be covered. Training period must be at least an hour to include Q & A. Synopsis should be submitted by 4 April 2025. Attendees will view your organization as experts in the field/subject being presented. It is not necessary to provide CEUs since training may be provided without.
Sponsors will be provided:
a. Room/facility for training
b. Screen
c. Tables and chairs
d. Entrance/Hallway standing Banner in RDC
e. Color entry, highlighted in the sponsor list in the program
Event App Main Ad on Home/Mobile Pop Up Ad $1500
a. Attendees will see your logo on the bus windows and sides (where allowed) on the day of sponsorship.
b. This will be viewed throughout the base as the bus continues its route around the base pickup points.
c. Logo on bus window or side the day of sponsorship
d. Entrance/Hallway standing Banner in RDC
$800 Total Available: 08
a. Attendees will see your logo on the bus windows and sides (where allowed) on the day of sponsorship.
b. This will be viewed throughout the base as the bus continues its route around the base pickup points.
c. Logo on bus window or side the day of sponsorship
d. Entrance/Hallway standing Banner in RDC
21. LPK25-024 Meeting rooms $85/hr. (includes audio video, Wi-Fi, and coffee) 2-4 Rooms available daily in AUSA office and/or RDC.
a. Meeting Room with Audio, Video, Wi-Fi and Coffee for 50 minutes / of each hour.
22. LPK26-030 Outside Demo Area $500
23. LPK26-031 Panel Sponsor $1200
24. LPK26-032 40” TV/Display with Cart
25. LPK26-033 50” TV/Display with Cart
