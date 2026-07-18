Author's Research Series Cyberstalking: What the Research Really Tells Us

Reserve your seat for this live educational webinar exploring what current research reveals about cyberstalking. Based on the upcoming book by Colleen Lawson, Founder & CEO of Voices Unhidden, this presentation examines the evolution of cyberstalking, recurring patterns of behavior, research findings, challenges facing victims and professionals, and the REACT 2.0 methodology for recognizing and documenting observable behavioral patterns.

Your registration includes:

Live 2-hour educational webinar

Interactive Q&A session

Access to the Teams Meeting

Educational resources shared during the presentation

Date: August 16

Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM ET

This webinar is open to victims, survivors, advocates, law enforcement, attorneys, educators, researchers, mental health professionals, students, and members of the public interested in learning more about cyberstalking through an evidence-based approach.

Please note: This webinar is educational in nature and is not intended to provide legal advice, mental health treatment, or crisis intervention.



