Autistic Pride Chattanooga

Offered by

Autistic Pride Chattanooga

About this shop

Autistic Pride Chattanooga’s Community Store

Shipping
$3

Please select this item if you do not plan to pick up locally within the next 30 days

"Honk if you are Autistic" Bumper Sticker item
"Honk if you are Autistic" Bumper Sticker item
"Honk if you are Autistic" Bumper Sticker
$7

A play on the classic “Honk if you love pizza” bumper sticker — the kind people sometimes use as a light, joking buffer for awkward driving. It’s a joke that often doesn’t land for autistic people, since many of us tend to take those messages literally. So this “Honk if you’re autistic” bumper sticker isn’t trying to hide anything or smooth over a driving oops — it’s just straightforward and literal. That simplicity which leads to more than one meaning is exactly what makes it funny.

Telescoping Fidget item
Telescoping Fidget
$5

A telescoping fidget that extends, clicks, and collapses with a crisp, satisfying sound — great for sensory regulation and rhythmic stimming. Colors may vary.

Infinity Cube Fidget item
Infinity Cube Fidget
$5

A smooth‑turning infinity cube that folds, flips, and clicks through endless motion — the OG fidget that helped spread Autistic Pride’s message throughout Chattanooga. Colors may vary

Pebble Bundle item
Pebble Bundle
$2

Autistic pebbling is the practice of collecting small objects that feel comforting, interesting, or meaningful. These items are usually tiny enough to fit in a pocket or bag — a keychain fidget, an “Ask Me About Autistic Pride Day” button, and a sensory sticker. For many autistic people, pebbling offers a sense of grounding, joy, and familiarity. It’s a way of carrying small pieces of delight or stability through the day, and it often becomes a personal ritual that supports regulation, identity, and connection.

"I Don't Know What Is Happening - Don't Flirt With Me' item
"I Don't Know What Is Happening - Don't Flirt With Me'
$1

A button for the Valentine that is a little confused.


A button is a small, lightweight pin you attach to clothing, bags, or lanyards. It has a metal back, a safety‑pin clasp, and a printed front design. It’s an easy, humorous way to make autism proudly visible — a tiny wearable message that shows identity and joy without needing to say anything out loud. Colors may vary.



"I Can't Flirt Just Say It" Button with anatomical heart item
"I Can't Flirt Just Say It" Button with anatomical heart
$1

A button for the Valentine who prefers direct communication.


A button is a small, lightweight pin you attach to clothing, bags, or lanyards. It has a metal back, a safety‑pin clasp, and a printed front design. It’s an easy, humorous way to make autism proudly visible — a tiny wearable message that shows identity and joy without needing to say anything out loud. Colors may vary.



"Honk if you are Autistic" Goose - Button item
"Honk if you are Autistic" Goose - Button
$1

A button for a silly goose.


A button is a small, lightweight pin you attach to clothing, bags, or lanyards. It has a metal back, a safety‑pin clasp, and a printed front design. It’s an easy, humorous way to make autism proudly visible — a tiny wearable message that shows identity and joy without needing to say anything out loud. Colors may vary.

“I Can’t Flirt — Just Say It” Button item
“I Can’t Flirt — Just Say It” Button
$1

A button for the Valentine who prefers direct communication.


A button is a small, lightweight pin you attach to clothing, bags, or lanyards. It has a metal back, a safety‑pin clasp, and a printed front design. It’s an easy, humorous way to make autism proudly visible — a tiny wearable message that shows identity and joy without needing to say anything out loud. Colors may vary.



Check Yes or No "I Can't Flirt - Do You Like Me" Button item
Check Yes or No "I Can't Flirt - Do You Like Me" Button
$1

A button for the Valentine who appreciates clarity — just check yes or no.


A button is a small, lightweight pin you attach to clothing, bags, or lanyards. It has a metal back, a safety‑pin clasp, and a printed front design. It’s an easy, humorous way to make autism proudly visible — a tiny wearable message that shows identity and joy without needing to say anything out loud. Colors may vary.

"I'm not the Sharp please be Blunt" Button item
"I'm not the Sharp please be Blunt" Button
$1

For the person who wishes you would just say it.


A button is a small, lightweight pin you attach to clothing, bags, or lanyards. It has a metal back, a safety‑pin clasp, and a printed front design. It’s an easy, humorous way to make autism proudly visible — a tiny wearable message that shows identity and joy without needing to say anything out loud. Colors may vary.

"Does this button make me look Autistic" Button item
"Does this button make me look Autistic" Button
$1

For the person who strives to be visibly autistic.


A button is a small, lightweight pin you attach to clothing, bags, or lanyards. It has a metal back, a safety‑pin clasp, and a printed front design. It’s an easy, humorous way to make autism proudly visible — a tiny wearable message that shows identity and joy without needing to say anything out loud. Colors may vary.

"Let's Body Double" Button item
"Let's Body Double" Button
$1

This one comes in pairs for you and your best body double friend.


A button is a small, lightweight pin you attach to clothing, bags, or lanyards. It has a metal back, a safety‑pin clasp, and a printed front design. It’s an easy, humorous way to make autism proudly visible — a tiny wearable message that shows identity and joy without needing to say anything out loud. Colors may vary.

"Directness is Kindness" Button item
"Directness is Kindness" Button
$1

A slogan we are pushing to educate the public on more accessible communication.


A button is a small, lightweight pin you attach to clothing, bags, or lanyards. It has a metal back, a safety‑pin clasp, and a printed front design. It’s an easy, humorous way to make autism proudly visible — a tiny wearable message that shows identity and joy without needing to say anything out loud. Colors may vary.

I'm not Suffering from Autism I am Really Good at it" item
I'm not Suffering from Autism I am Really Good at it"
$1

Let this little alien brag for you.


A button is a small, lightweight pin you attach to clothing, bags, or lanyards. It has a metal back, a safety‑pin clasp, and a printed front design. It’s an easy, humorous way to make autism proudly visible — a tiny wearable message that shows identity and joy without needing to say anything out loud. Colors may vary.

"I'm not suffering from Autism - I'm Really Good at it" item
"I'm not suffering from Autism - I'm Really Good at it"
$1

Let this little Big Foot Brag for you.


A button is a small, lightweight pin you attach to clothing, bags, or lanyards. It has a metal back, a safety‑pin clasp, and a printed front design. It’s an easy, humorous way to make autism proudly visible — a tiny wearable message that shows identity and joy without needing to say anything out loud. Colors may vary.

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