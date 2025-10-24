Awakening Grace Healing Rain 2026 Gala

About this event
Single Ticket: Includes catered meal, entertainment, access to silent auction, and much more!
This reserves a full table (8 tickets) at a discounted price. Each attendee will enjoy a catered meal, entertainment, access to silent auction, and much more!
-Reserve seating for 8
-Small logo/name in program
-Small logo/name on website
-Reserve seating for 8
-Small logo/name in program
-Small logo/name on website
-Individual social media shoutout
-Included as sponsor in email correspondence with attendees
-Reserve seating for 8
-Medium logo/name in program
-Medium logo/name on website
-Individual social media shoutout
-Included as gold sponsor in email correspondence with attendees
-Verbal sponsor recognition at event
-Reserve seating for 8
-Large logo/name in program
-Large logo/name on website
-Individual social media shoutout
-Included as platinum sponsor in email correspondence with attendees
-Awakening Grace Merch Bag
-Verbal sponsor recognition at event
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