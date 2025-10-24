Awakening Grace Foundation

Hosted by

Awakening Grace Foundation

About this event

Awakening Grace Healing Rain 2026 Gala

908 8th St SE

Orange City, IA 51041, USA

Single Ticket
$35

Single Ticket: Includes catered meal, entertainment, access to silent auction, and much more!

Table Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This reserves a full table (8 tickets) at a discounted price. Each attendee will enjoy a catered meal, entertainment, access to silent auction, and much more!

Bronze Sponsor
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

-Reserve seating for 8

-Small logo/name in program 

-Small logo/name on website


Silver Sponsorship
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

-Reserve seating for 8

-Small logo/name in program 

-Small logo/name on website

-Individual social media shoutout

-Included as sponsor in email correspondence with attendees


Gold Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

-Reserve seating for 8

-Medium logo/name in program 

-Medium logo/name on website

-Individual social media shoutout

-Included as gold sponsor in email correspondence with attendees

-Verbal sponsor recognition at event


Platinum Sponsorship
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

-Reserve seating for 8

-Large logo/name in program 

-Large logo/name on website

-Individual social media shoutout

-Included as platinum sponsor in email correspondence with attendees

-Awakening Grace Merch Bag

-Verbal sponsor recognition at event

Add a donation for Awakening Grace Foundation

$

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