Baby Bingo Luncheon & Baby Shower Fundraiser to Benefit Grace Center

About this event
Includes 17 Bingo games, Lunch, Door Prize Tickets.
Lunch: Choice of pulled chicken or shrimp salad slider, macaroni salad, ambrosia salad, dessert.
A chance to win: a Kate Spade Purse, two wristlets, silk scarf, and elegant rosary from Sancta Creations. $600 Value. One (1) chance to win with each purchase. (Tickets will also be available for purchase at the event.)
Three (3) tickets for you to place before the gift basket you would like to enter for a chance to win it! A variety of themed baskets will be available to choose from. (Tickets will also be available for purchase at the event.)
Logo/name on all event materials, website, program, signage, social media, verbal acknowledgment, table tent card, option to include promotional item in door prize bags.
Name on program listing, event website. and mention by Bingo Caller.
Name on program listing, event website. and mention by Bingo Caller.
For $25 gift card purchase included in gift basket. Name listed on website and program.
$
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