Ocean City Lady Knights Auxiliary Inc

Hosted by

Ocean City Lady Knights Auxiliary Inc

About this event

Baby Bingo Luncheon & Baby Shower Fundraiser to Benefit Grace Center

9901 Coastal Hwy

Ocean City, MD 21842, USA

General Admission
$45

Includes 17 Bingo games, Lunch, Door Prize Tickets.

Lunch: Choice of pulled chicken or shrimp salad slider, macaroni salad, ambrosia salad, dessert.

The Ultimate Gift Basket Raffle (1 ticket)
$5

A chance to win: a Kate Spade Purse, two wristlets, silk scarf, and elegant rosary from Sancta Creations. $600 Value. One (1) chance to win with each purchase. (Tickets will also be available for purchase at the event.)

Variety Basket Raffles (3 tickets)
$5

Three (3) tickets for you to place before the gift basket you would like to enter for a chance to win it! A variety of themed baskets will be available to choose from. (Tickets will also be available for purchase at the event.)

Major Event Sponsor
$500

Logo/name on all event materials, website, program, signage, social media, verbal acknowledgment, table tent card, option to include promotional item in door prize bags.

Bingo Game Sponsor $75
$75

Name on program listing, event website. and mention by Bingo Caller.

Bingo Game Sponsor $100
$100

Name on program listing, event website. and mention by Bingo Caller.

Basket Raffle Sponsor
$25

For $25 gift card purchase included in gift basket. Name listed on website and program.

Add a donation for Ocean City Lady Knights Auxiliary Inc

$

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