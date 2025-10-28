Hosted by

Women's Council of REALTORS Spokane-Eastern WA

About this event

Backyard Bash

2110 N Molter Rd

Liberty Lake, WA 99019, USA

2026 WCR Strategic Partner
Free

As a thank you to our AMAZING Strategic Partners, we want you to join us for free! Thank you!

WCR Member
$35
Non WCR Member
$55
Happy Happy - Single ticket
$5
Happy Happy -5 Tickets
$20
Happy Happy -25 tickets
$50
Diamond Sponsor
$750

30 Seconds to Talk About Your Company/Product Prominent Logo Placement on all marketing materials Space to display literature at event Social Media +

Ability to distribute company swag

Newsletter Recognition

3 Tickets to the event to use or share

Saphire Sponsor
$500

Prominent Logo Placement on all marketing materials Space to display literature at event Social Media + Newsletter Recognition

2 Tickets to the event to use or share

Ruby Sponsor
$250

Logo Placement on all marketing materials

Space to display literature at event Social Media +

Newsletter Recognition

1 Ticket to the event to use or share

Add a donation for Women's Council of REALTORS Spokane-Eastern WA

$

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