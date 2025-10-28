Backyard Bash

About this event
As a thank you to our AMAZING Strategic Partners, we want you to join us for free! Thank you!
30 Seconds to Talk About Your Company/Product Prominent Logo Placement on all marketing materials Space to display literature at event Social Media +
Ability to distribute company swag
Newsletter Recognition
3 Tickets to the event to use or share
Prominent Logo Placement on all marketing materials Space to display literature at event Social Media + Newsletter Recognition
2 Tickets to the event to use or share
Logo Placement on all marketing materials
Space to display literature at event Social Media +
Newsletter Recognition
1 Ticket to the event to use or share
$
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