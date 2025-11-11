Drop-in Mixed Media Share-a-thon (WKS)

About this event
Gloucester, MA 01930, USA
NOTE: Zeffy will add an optional "donation" to support its free platform. IF YOU OPT NOT TO PAY THE SUGGESTED AMOUNT change, this before you hit accept
NOTE: Zeffy will add an optional "donation" to support its free platform. IF YOU OPT NOT TO PAY THE SUGGESTED AMOUNT change, this before you hit accept
NOTE: Zeffy will add an optional "donation" to support its free platform. IF YOU OPT NOT TO PAY THE SUGGESTED AMOUNT change, this before you hit accept
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!