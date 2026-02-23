Bavarian Festival Parade Sign-Up

About this event
Nonprofit organizations, school bands and visiting community-based festivals are exempt from an entry fee.
Frankenmuth commercial business entries (those that advertise a product, business, or company) participating in the parade will be charged an entry fee of $50.00.
Exception - Sponsors of $250 or more are exempt from paying an entry fee. Please select the FREE option above if this applies to you
Businesses from outside Frankenmuth will be charged a commercial entry fee of $200.00
Exception - Sponsors of $250 or more are exempt from paying an entry fee. Please select the FREE option above if this applies to you
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