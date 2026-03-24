Bay Area Negotiator Group, Inc.

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Bay Area Negotiator Group, Inc.

About this shop

Bay Area Negotiator Group 2026 Conference Store

SMALL 2026 Conference Shirt item
SMALL 2026 Conference Shirt item
SMALL 2026 Conference Shirt
$25

Black Comfort Colors Shirt

MEDIUM 2026 Conference Shirt item
MEDIUM 2026 Conference Shirt item
MEDIUM 2026 Conference Shirt
$25

Black Comfort Colors Shirt

LARGE 2026 Conference Shirt item
LARGE 2026 Conference Shirt item
LARGE 2026 Conference Shirt
$25

Black Comfort Colors Shirt

XL 2026 Conference Shirt item
XL 2026 Conference Shirt item
XL 2026 Conference Shirt
$25

Black Comfort Colors Shirt

XXL 2026 Conference Shirt item
XXL 2026 Conference Shirt item
XXL 2026 Conference Shirt
$25

Black Comfort Colors Shirt

BANG Cup item
BANG Cup
$25

Tervis Tumber...not a knockoff.

OD Green Hat item
OD Green Hat item
OD Green Hat
$30

OD for the county folks...Richardson 112 Hat

Grey Hat item
Grey Hat item
Grey Hat
$30

Grey for the city folks...Richardson 112 Hat.

BANG Sticker item
BANG Sticker
$4

Stick this on your government ride and be instantly cooler.

Tarot Card Sticker item
Tarot Card Sticker
$5

Its so sick the website cut off the image to keep from crashing the internet. Put it on whatever you need to. People will ask questions. Don't answer.

2026 Challenge Coin item
2026 Challenge Coin
$15

LIMITED QUANTITIES ****WILL SHIP AFTER CONFERENCE**** Once these are gone...they are gone forever.

The OG Challenge Coin item
The OG Challenge Coin item
The OG Challenge Coin
$10

Rep the set.

Mega-Coin item
Mega-Coin item
Mega-Coin
$15

Don't mess with Mega-Coin. 3.75" Monster.

PVC Patch item
PVC Patch
$10

Velcro backed for all of your morale needs.

5 for 5 item
5 for 5
$5

Raffle Tickets. 5 for $5.00

Arms' Length for $20 item
Arms' Length for $20
$20

Pro Tip: Find a volunteer with gorilla arms.

Retro Patch item
Retro Patch
$5

It should be in the Smithsonian...but you can still buy it. IRON ON ONLY

NOC Sticker item
NOC Sticker
$3

What happens in the NOC stays in the NOC. No you can't use the bathroom.

SWAT Perimeter Sticker item
SWAT Perimeter Sticker
$3

Heroes secure the perimeter. Legends secure the surrender.

ASL Sticker item
ASL Sticker
$3

Women only want boyfriends who have great skills - Napoleon Dynamite.

I Came to Bang Sticker item
I Came to Bang Sticker
$3

Let everyone know you came to negotiate and eat donuts...and you're all out of donuts.

Got Snacks? Sticker item
Got Snacks? Sticker
$3

Give this to the team member who is always hangry.

Chatty Catty Sticker item
Chatty Catty Sticker
$3

Use this slap as a reminder it's better when the bad guy talks a lot...not you.

More Pies Sticker item
More Pies Sticker
$3

Some people need a reminder. Here it is for $3.

Misunderstanding Sticker item
Misunderstanding Sticker
$3

One last ditch effort before gas delivery.

SMALL 2025 Conference Shirt item
SMALL 2025 Conference Shirt item
SMALL 2025 Conference Shirt
$10

No one will know you didn't go.

MEDIUM 2025 Conference Shirt (Copy) item
MEDIUM 2025 Conference Shirt (Copy) item
MEDIUM 2025 Conference Shirt (Copy)
$10

No one will know you didn't go.

LARGE 2025 Conference Shirt item
LARGE 2025 Conference Shirt item
LARGE 2025 Conference Shirt
$10

No one will know you didn't go.

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