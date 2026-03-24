Bay Area Negotiator Group 2026 Conference Store

About this shop
Black Comfort Colors Shirt
Black Comfort Colors Shirt
Black Comfort Colors Shirt
Black Comfort Colors Shirt
Black Comfort Colors Shirt
Tervis Tumber...not a knockoff.
OD for the county folks...Richardson 112 Hat
Grey for the city folks...Richardson 112 Hat.
Stick this on your government ride and be instantly cooler.
Its so sick the website cut off the image to keep from crashing the internet. Put it on whatever you need to. People will ask questions. Don't answer.
LIMITED QUANTITIES ****WILL SHIP AFTER CONFERENCE**** Once these are gone...they are gone forever.
Rep the set.
Don't mess with Mega-Coin. 3.75" Monster.
Velcro backed for all of your morale needs.
Raffle Tickets. 5 for $5.00
Pro Tip: Find a volunteer with gorilla arms.
It should be in the Smithsonian...but you can still buy it. IRON ON ONLY
What happens in the NOC stays in the NOC. No you can't use the bathroom.
Heroes secure the perimeter. Legends secure the surrender.
Women only want boyfriends who have great skills - Napoleon Dynamite.
Let everyone know you came to negotiate and eat donuts...and you're all out of donuts.
Give this to the team member who is always hangry.
Use this slap as a reminder it's better when the bad guy talks a lot...not you.
Some people need a reminder. Here it is for $3.
One last ditch effort before gas delivery.
No one will know you didn't go.
No one will know you didn't go.
No one will know you didn't go.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!