Care Rituals for Fall Magic

Add a donation for We Still Move (formerly Critical Mass Dance Company)
$
Supported rate
$10
For any folks who:
• are not always able to meet basic needs (food, housing, transport, etc.) • identify as Black or Indigenous • are disabled or have a disability • identify as trans, genderfluid, nonbinary, or gender-nonconforming
Community rate
$20
For any folks who:
• may stress about basic needs but regularly get them met (food, housing, transport, etc.)
Solidarity rate
$35
For any folks who:
would like to sponsor Supported Rate tickets • comfortably get their basic needs met • have expendable income • have access to generational wealth
