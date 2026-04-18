Donation

Donate to support ancestral practices and emergent healing

We Still Move (formerly Critical Mass Dance Company) is so grateful for all of your support this year! Your generous donations have made it possible to share the gift of healing movement for over 10 years! We deeply appreciate your kindness, community, and partnership.Like many of our partner and sibling orgs, our funding has been impacted by the current administration--leading to a 30% reduction in the amount of funding we normally expect, just as we were hitting our stride with our monthly Care Rituals. We're aiming to raise $99,000 in donations and services provided to take us securely into 2026.~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~We Still Move (formerly Critical Mass Dance Company) cultivates well-being, resilience, and joy through the healing arts and movement. Our trauma-informed work is by and for women, gender-expansive and 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals from Black, Indigenous and communities of color. Our offerings celebrate both ancestral wisdom and emergent practices, creating embodied spaces to reconnect with ourselves and each other. We Still Move (formerly Critical Mass Dance Company) is a registered nonprofit and your donation is tax-deductible. For your records, our tax ID number is 46-4768064.