We Still Move (formerly Critical Mass Dance Company)

We Still Move (formerly Critical Mass Dance Company)

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Our mission

WSM cultivates wellbeing, resilience, and joy thru movement and the healing arts. Our trauma-informed work is by & for queer Black & Brown women & gender expansive folks, celebrating ancestral and emergent to reconnect with ourselves and each other.
Past events
Past events
Yoga Flow to Release w/ Lorena of Maíz Y Yoga! | April Care Rituals @ Home
Event
Yoga Flow to Release w/ Lorena of Maíz Y Yoga! | April Care Rituals @ Home
Apr 18, 10:00 - 11:30 AM PDT
Intro to Agni w/ Mirna of Mir Botanica! | March Care Rituals @ Home
Event
Intro to Agni w/ Mirna of Mir Botanica! | March Care Rituals @ Home
Mar 28, 10:30 - 12:00 PM PDT
October Care Rituals At-Home with Onyi Love!
Event
October Care Rituals At-Home with Onyi Love!
Oct 21, 10:30 - 12:00 PM PDT
Care Rituals Mobile Clinic
Event
Care Rituals Mobile Clinic
Oct 17, 10:00 - 12:00 PM PDT
Care Rituals for Spring Recovery - May
Event
Care Rituals for Spring Recovery - May
May 25, 12:00 - 3:00 PM PDT
2701 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Care Rituals for Spring Recovery - April
Event
Care Rituals for Spring Recovery - April
Apr 27, 12:00 - 2:00 PM PDT
2701 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Care Rituals for Spring Recovery - March
Event
Care Rituals for Spring Recovery - March
Mar 23, 12:00 - 2:00 PM PDT
2701 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Care Rituals for Spring Recovery - February
Event
Care Rituals for Spring Recovery - February
Feb 23, 12:00 - 2:00 PM PST
2701 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Care Rituals for Fall Magic - November
Event
Care Rituals for Fall Magic - November
Nov 17, 12:00 - 2:00 PM PST
2701 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Care Rituals for Fall Magic (October!)
Event
Care Rituals for Fall Magic (October!)
Oct 20, 12:00 - 2:00 PM PDT
2701 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Care Rituals for Fall Magic
Event
Care Rituals for Fall Magic
Sep 22, 12:00 - 2:00 PM PDT
2701 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90031, USA
More ways to support us
Donate to support ancestral practices and emergent healing
Donation
Donate to support ancestral practices and emergent healing
We Still Move (formerly Critical Mass Dance Company) is so grateful for all of your support this year! Your generous donations have made it possible to share the gift of healing movement for over 10 years! We deeply appreciate your kindness, community, and partnership.Like many of our partner and sibling orgs, our funding has been impacted by the current administration--leading to a 30% reduction in the amount of funding we normally expect, just as we were hitting our stride with our monthly Care Rituals. We're aiming to raise $99,000 in donations and services provided to take us securely into 2026.~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~We Still Move (formerly Critical Mass Dance Company) cultivates well-being, resilience, and joy through the healing arts and movement. Our trauma-informed work is by and for women, gender-expansive and 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals from Black, Indigenous and communities of color. Our offerings celebrate both ancestral wisdom and emergent practices, creating embodied spaces to reconnect with ourselves and each other. We Still Move (formerly Critical Mass Dance Company) is a registered nonprofit and your donation is tax-deductible. For your records, our tax ID number is 46-4768064.
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Wisdom Circle contributions
Membership
Wisdom Circle contributions
Your Wisdom Circle contribution nourishes trauma-informed movement, healing arts, and embodied rest for women, gender-expansive folks, and 2SLGBTQIA+ communities of color. 💞Together, we sustain spaces where people reconnect with body, breath, and ancestral wisdom. Every gift supports community classes, healing circles, and practices that center joy and resilience. 🌿
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Our website

https://stillmove.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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