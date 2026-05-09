Be Held - Be Seen, Inspired and Deeply Connected

About this event
• Full-day summit access
• Two featured panel discussions
• Networking experiences
• Interactive activations and community experiences
• Access to wellness-centered programming
• 10% discount at the Open Market store
Come ready to connect, reflect, grow, and be held in community.
• Full-day summit access
• Priority seating during summit programming
• Exclusive private seated VIP Power Circle Luncheon
• Intimate networking opportunity with panelists and guest speakers
• Curated swag bag
• Access to all networking and activation experiences
• 10% discount at the Open Market store
The VIP luncheon experience creates intentional space for meaningful conversation, relationship building, reflection, and connection with leaders, speakers, and fellow attendees in an intimate setting.
Designed for entrepreneurs and small businesses looking to gain visibility while supporting healing-centered spaces for Black & Latina women.
• (1) General Admission ticket to the Be Held Summit
• Business cards or branded promotional items included in swag bags
• Name listed on sponsor appreciation signage
• Social media sponsor spotlight
Support a meaningful summit experience such as a networking activation, wellness moment, breakfast experience, or interactive session.
• Sponsorship recognition during the activation
• (2) VIP tickets
• On-site acknowledgment during the event
• Logo placement on select marketing materials
• Business inclusion in digital event program
• Social media recognition before and after the summit
This sponsorship helps create intentional moments of healing, connection, and transformation.
• Panel sponsorship recognition
• (4) VIP tickets
• Logo placement on event marketing materials
• Recognition during summit programming
• Featured sponsor appreciation post on social media
• Brand visibility throughout the event space
• Opportunity to include promotional materials in swag bags
The premier partnership opportunity for organizations seeking high-level visibility and direct alignment with the Be Held Summit mission and audience.
• “Presented By” recognition on all summit branding and marketing materials
• Speaking opportunity during the summit
• (6) VIP tickets
• Premium logo placement throughout the event
• Brand integration within the summit experience
• Featured recognition across social media, email marketing, and promotional campaigns
• Opportunity to provide branded items for attendee swag bags
• Dedicated sponsor spotlight before and after the event
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