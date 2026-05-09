Be Held - Be Seen, Inspired and Deeply Connected

Our VIP Experience is designed for guests seeking a more intimate and elevated summit experience with deeper connection and exclusive access.

Your VIP Ticket Includes:

• Full-day summit access

• Priority seating during summit programming

• Exclusive private seated VIP Power Circle Luncheon

• Intimate networking opportunity with panelists and guest speakers

• Curated swag bag

• Access to all networking and activation experiences

• 10% discount at the Open Market store

The VIP luncheon experience creates intentional space for meaningful conversation, relationship building, reflection, and connection with leaders, speakers, and fellow attendees in an intimate setting.



