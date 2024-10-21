Beaufort Film Society Membership

MEMBERSHIP

The Beaufort Film Society is a vibrant community of filmgoers and filmmakers who believe in the transformative power of cinema in all of it's glorious forms. The many year-round BFS benefits include advance ticket sales and discounts on screenings, services and products; discounts and advance enrollment for professional development classes and networking events; and invitations to special preview screenings. The Film Society presents the finest film exhibition, education and publications in the Lowcountry. If you truly love film, join us for a world of opportunity all year long.

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The Beaufort Film Society's programs depend on Society Memberships. Ticket sales alone do not cover film and venue rental fees and other expenses. Your society membership supports programs that:* Inspire and enlighten audiences* Shed understanding upon contemporary concerns* Foster community support for worthy causes* Delight the young at heart.

Membership Benefits

When you join, you ensure the Film Society will continue to bring to our community critically acclaimed films that are not typically shown at our local commercial theaters. Your annual contribution will keep the Society going and growing, bringing the best in world cinema, documentaries and independent films to the Lowcountry.





One-year individual membership brings these benefits: