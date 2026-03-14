Become a Monthly Supporter of Tidewater African Cultural Alliance

About the memberships
Renews monthly
You can support TACA at $2 a month, and take advantage of discounts at some local African shops and restaurants, and take discounted African dance classes! As you continue to learn, you will gain Wisdom, whose color is purple. Amethyst is a purple gemstone that is not as abundant on the Continent, but is mostly found in Zambia, and South Africa. African Amethyst is known for its brilliance and sparkle - two characteristics that we are looking forward to seeing in our community.
Renews monthly
You can support TACA $3 a month and take advantage of discounts at some local African shops and restaurants, and take discounted African dance classes! Zambia is home to the 6,255 carat Emerald, the largest in the world, aptly named "Insofu" (Elephant). Many see the African elephant as a symbol of strength and power. Your membership will help us to fund programs and events that will create a powerful impact within our community - from youth to adults.
Renews monthly
You can support TACA $12 monthly for a family of 4, and take advantage of discounts at some local African shops and restaurants, and take discounted African dance classes! Zambia is home to the 6,255 carat Emerald, the largest in the world, aptly named "Insofu" (Elephant). Many see the African elephant as a symbol of strength and power. Your family membership will help us to fund programs and events that will create a powerful impact within our community - from youth to adults.
Renews monthly
You can support TACA for $6 monthly, and take advantage of discounts at some local African shops and restaurants, and take discounted African dance classes! 40 years ago, Rubies would have been found only in Myanmar and Thailand. Now, they are in Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, and Tanzania. TACA and African cultural programming/events were rare in Hampton Roads 4 years ago, but they are here now. With your membership, we can continue to bring more of these events and cultural opportunities to Hampton Roads!
Valid until May 21, 2027
You can support TACA for $18 monthly for a Family of 4, and take advantage of discounts at some local African shops and restaurants, and take discounted African dance classes! 40 years ago, Rubies would have been found only in Myanmar and Thailand. Now, they are in Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, and Tanzania. TACA and African cultural programming/events were rare in Hampton Roads 4 years ago, but they are here now. With your family membership, we can continue to bring more of these events and cultural opportunities to Hampton Roads!
Renews monthly
You can support TACA for $10 monthly, and take advantage of discounts at some local African shops and restaurants, and take discounted African dance classes! With 21 countries, Africa is the largest gold producing continent in the world. We have many Africans and many residents of African descent who would like to be connected to their African roots. Your membership will help us to continue to offer resources for those seeking the sometimes elusive treasure of heritage, while bringing those from the vast continent together.
Renews monthly
Your family can support TACA for $30 for the year, and take advantage of discounts at some local African shops and restaurants, and take discounted African dance classes! With 21 countries, Africa is the largest gold producing continent in the world. We have many Africans and many residents of African descent who would like to be connected to their African roots. Your family membership will help us to continue to offer resources for those seeking the sometimes elusive treasure of heritage, while bringing those from the vast continent together.
Renews monthly
You love our Mission and want to donate even more monthly to help us realize it? Thank you!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!