Become a Monthly Supporter of Tidewater African Cultural Alliance

Your family can support TACA for $30 for the year, and take advantage of discounts at some local African shops and restaurants, and take discounted African dance classes! With 21 countries, Africa is the largest gold producing continent in the world. We have many Africans and many residents of African descent who would like to be connected to their African roots. Your family membership will help us to continue to offer resources for those seeking the sometimes elusive treasure of heritage, while bringing those from the vast continent together.