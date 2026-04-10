Become a Muskingum County Arts Council Sponsor!

Valid until April 20, 2027
A county-wide community-led art project, SCAP acts as a springboard to solving community needs. This year-long project brings community leaders, knowledge experts, and artists together with one goal: solving community problems. – $2000
Valid until April 20, 2027
Celebrate the 250th Anniversary of America by sponsoring our NEA Big Read program. As the community reads Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingfisher. we partner with local businesses and offer multiple events (including visual arts and historical programs) based on themes from the book. – $500
Valid until April 20, 2027
A two-day event equipping artists with skills in finance, marketing, and entrepreneurship, paired with networking and Zanesville’s First Friday Art Walk. Sponsors connect directly with the local creative community. – $500
No expiration
We support Muskingum County’s arts community with offerings such as website development, business planning, grant writing assistance, financial literacy training, and arts emergency preparedness. Sponsorship ensures these vital services continue for the community. – $1000 per service
No expiration
This oral history project, which includes an exhibition, honors the Masonic Temple during the fifth anniversary of its burning. Any community member with memories and stories about the historic building will be recorded. – $500
Valid until April 20, 2027
Sponsor the general administration of the Muskingum County Arts Council, helping us offset necessary costs of doing business so we can spend more money on serving the community. – $5000 per year
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