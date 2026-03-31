Project Canis

Offered by

Project Canis

About the memberships

Become a Sponsor!

TIER 1: Ulti-Mutt Sponsor
$1,000

Become a featured sponsor for the next 12 months—your company will be featured on the Project Canis website, email newsletter, merchandise online store, and social media placements.


Free e-tickets will be provided for all employees at our annual virtual event.


Your company will be featured in online advertising during our annual virtual event.


Our team will facilitate a private, customized toy-making employee bonding virtual event.


100 toys will be donated in your company name to a local animal shelter.


You will also be able to have a raffle item from your company (e.g., electronics, workout gear, etc.) featured at our annual virtual event.

TIER 2: Pup-Tastic Sponsor
$500

Become a featured sponsor for the next 12 months—your company will be featured on the Project Canis website and email newsletter.


50 toys will be donated in your company name to a local animal shelter.


You will also be able to have a raffle item from your company (e.g., electronics, workout gear, etc.) featured at our annual virtual event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!