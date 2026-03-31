Become a Sponsor!

Become a featured sponsor for the next 12 months—your company will be featured on the Project Canis website, email newsletter, merchandise online store, and social media placements.





Free e-tickets will be provided for all employees at our annual virtual event.





Your company will be featured in online advertising during our annual virtual event.





Our team will facilitate a private, customized toy-making employee bonding virtual event.





100 toys will be donated in your company name to a local animal shelter.





You will also be able to have a raffle item from your company (e.g., electronics, workout gear, etc.) featured at our annual virtual event.