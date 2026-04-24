HCLC Supporting Member

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About the memberships
Valid until May 19, 2027
There are no tiers here. Every contribution, whatever its size, helps us hold this work with integrity, funding scholarships, sustaining our own programming, and keeping everything we do accessible to voice educators across every region, language, and economic reality. We invite you to give in a way that feels right for you. As a member, you will receive free access to our ongoing VoiceCare BookClub meetings, and an accessible video archive is in the works...
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!