Beetlejuice Jr. Performance

Hosted by
About this event
You have selected Row A. In the next step, you will be prompted to select the seats.
You have selected Row B. In the next step, you will be prompted to select the seats.
You have selected Row C. In the next step, you will be prompted to select the seats.
You have selected Row D. In the next step, you will be prompted to select the seats.
You have selected Row E. In the next step, you will be prompted to select the seats.
You have selected Row F. In the next step, you will be prompted to select the seats.
You have selected Row G. In the next step, you will be prompted to select the seats.
You have selected Row H. In the next step, you will be prompted to select the seats.
You have selected Row I. In the next step, you will be prompted to select the seats.
You have selected Row J. In the next step, you will be prompted to select the seats.
There will be general admission seating in the back of the theater.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!