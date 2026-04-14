Beginners Uniform & Weapon Shop

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7.5oz White Uniform. Includes top & drawstring pants. Patch not included. Embroidery not included.
7.5oz White drawstring pants.
7.5oz White top. Does not include patch. Embroidery not included.
TRMA Sew On Patch
Need an extra belt or replacement belt? We can help with that!
Tournament Style Kamas. Available in several colors. Smaller/shorter students should choose 12" size. Larger/taller students should choose 14" size.
Perfect for beginners learning to use Kamas. Not allowed for Tournament/Competition use.
Only worn by students who are on the Competition Team.
Only worn by Competition Team Members
Uniform Embroidery is only for students who are in Black Belt Club or on the Competition Team. You should only purchase this if you have ADDITIONAL uniforms that need embroidery.
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