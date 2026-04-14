Two Rivers Martial Arts

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Two Rivers Martial Arts

About this shop

Beginners Uniform & Weapon Shop

7.5oz White Uniform item
7.5oz White Uniform
$45

7.5oz White Uniform. Includes top & drawstring pants. Patch not included. Embroidery not included.

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7.5oz White Pants item
7.5oz White Pants
$37

7.5oz White drawstring pants.

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7.5oz White Top item
7.5oz White Top
$42

7.5oz White top. Does not include patch. Embroidery not included.

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Two Rivers Martial Arts Patch item
Two Rivers Martial Arts Patch
$10

TRMA Sew On Patch

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Replacement or Extra Belt item
Replacement or Extra Belt
$10

Need an extra belt or replacement belt? We can help with that!

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Tournament Style Kamas item
Tournament Style Kamas
$45

Tournament Style Kamas. Available in several colors. Smaller/shorter students should choose 12" size. Larger/taller students should choose 14" size.

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Beginner Kamas item
Beginner Kamas
$35

Perfect for beginners learning to use Kamas. Not allowed for Tournament/Competition use.

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Global Karate Association Patch item
Global Karate Association Patch
$10

Only worn by students who are on the Competition Team.

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Competition Team Patch item
Competition Team Patch
$10

Only worn by Competition Team Members

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Uniform Embroidery item
Uniform Embroidery
$15

Uniform Embroidery is only for students who are in Black Belt Club or on the Competition Team. You should only purchase this if you have ADDITIONAL uniforms that need embroidery.

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