organization logo
Two Rivers Martial Arts
Subscribe
Donate

Our mission

Two Rivers Martial Arts empowers individuals through martial arts training, fostering discipline, confidence, and community. As a nonprofit, we aim to establish a permanent facility to enhance our programs and support our students' growth.
Events
Events
Founders Challenge Milestone
Raffle
Founders Challenge Milestone
Mar 24, 12:00 AM - May 31, 8:00 PM CDT
View raffle
More ways to support us
Two Rivers Martial Arts – Community Support Fund
Donation
Two Rivers Martial Arts – Community Support Fund
Two Rivers Martial Arts is a Louisiana nonprofit corporation dedicated to providing accessible, high-quality martial arts instruction for youth and families in our community.Donations support student scholarships, equipment purchases, tournament fees, travel fees, and program growth.Thank you for standing with Two Rivers Martial Arts and investing in a strong, respectful, and encouraging martial arts community.Personal, Family, or Business donations of $500 or more will be recognized on our Sponsor Window in the front of our new school!
Donate today
Two Rivers Martial Arts Monthly Tuition
Membership
Two Rivers Martial Arts Monthly Tuition
Monthly tuition for participation in Two Rivers Martial Arts Tang Soo Do Program. Tuition includes unlimited monthly Tang Soo Do classes. Optional Programs such as Competition Team, Private Lessons, and similar offerings are not included.Tuition payments are program service fees and are not tax-deductible.
View membership
Intermediate Student Uniform & Weapon Shop
Shop
Intermediate Student Uniform & Weapon Shop
Equip your training with uniforms and weapons designed for the next level of your journey! At Intermediate Level, students are allowed to wear BLUE! Intermediate students may wear a full blue uniform, a full white uniform, or a white top with blue pants. (No blue top/white pants combo allowed.) Students must have the TRMA patch on the front of their uniform. Intermediate students will continue to work with Kamas.
View shop

Our website

https://www.tworiversmartialarts.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by