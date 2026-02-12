Beit Ahavah's Light Up the Valley Silent Auction: Services & Experiences (Part 1)

From Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity, 2 tickets to Yagody on April 16, 2026.





The Ukrainian band "YAGODY" originated after Zoriana Dybovska's previous project in Donetsk. In 2010, Mykola Huseynov proposed creating a band called "Khrushchi v Borschi" to perform and popularize Ukrainian music in the East. The group existed for four years but disbanded due to the onset of hostilities in the Donbas region. In 2014, Zoriana, along with her son, had to leave Donetsk and relocate to a safe territory. However, she didn't abandon the idea of reviving and reinterpreting folk songs. In June 2016, the band "Yа́gody" was founded in Lviv, with Zoriana as the driving force and participants being talented actresses she taught stage speech. Together, they explored the Ukrainian repertoire through artistic "home expeditions" and learned to play musical instruments.





The band's name emerged accidentally. At their first performance (Lviv Book Forum, 2016), the moderator Volodymyr Biehlov announced the band as "Yagody" (in English - Berries). By 2017, at the "Muszelki Wigier" festival in Suwalki, Poland, due to another host's carelessness, the band's name changed to "Yagódy."





Estimated value $60