Beit Ahavah's Light Up the Valley Silent Auction: Services & Experiences (Part 1)

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Starting bid
Want to design your garden? Nili Simhai will work with you to create a vision, and choose the plants that give your garden joy! 1 hour of consultation, and 1 hour of work gardening, pruning or manifesting the vision. Whether your space is your personal sanctuary, backyard, the proud entrance of your home or business, a play area for kids and dogs, or a learning area for students, Nili work with you to make it beautiful and delightful to the senses. With 30 years of nature experience working at the crossroads of land, spirit, and community, Nili is passionate about building deeper connections between people and the ecosystems we all call home!
Estimated value: $250
Starting bid
Einhorn Photography will give you a 3-hour session of your choice: Life Cycle Events (Mitzvahs, Birthdays, Anniversaries, Retirements); Everyday Moments (Because the Ordinary is Extraordinary); Portraits (Senior Photo Shoot, Newborns, Grandparent/Children, Besties, Individuals, Pets). "Jenn is an artist with a camera around her neck. She seamlessly captures the beauty in ordinary moments, finding dazzling color, light and texture everywhere."
Valid through April 2027
Estimated value: $600
Starting bid
Courtesy of Roslyn S. Malkin, Ph.D., enjoy one hour of spiritual mentoring for one individual via phone or zoom to assist in clarifying your life purpose, ability to live more authentically in the moment, be more creative, and experience more joy and peace. Those who live more spiritually grounded lives add to the overall well-being of their communities. Please visit: liveyourgreatness.net
Valid through December 2026
Estimated value $150
Starting bid
Relax with an initial acupuncture appointment including evaluation and treatment in Northampton. Offered by Dr. Amy E Mager, DACM, LAc., FABORM.
Valid through December 2026.
www.wellnesshousenorthampton.com
Estimated value $120
Starting bid
Ronny Almog and Emil Ray will deliver to your home a homemade vegan or vegetarian Hamin (Cholent) made from Emil's grandma's Israeli recipe. It will serve four people.
Valid through December 2026.
Estimated value $120
Starting bid
This auction item is for a fully custom, one-of-a-kind handmade hat or kippah, created specifically for the winning bidder by Artistic Diversity Handmade Dreams (ADHD).
After the auction, I will personally connect with you to talk through your ideas, inspiration, and personal style. Together, we’ll develop a design plan that reflects you — whether that’s colors, themes, symbolism, or meaningful details you want incorporated. Each hat is designed from scratch and handcrafted; no two pieces are ever the same.
What’s included:
• A personal design consultation after the auction
• A fully custom, handmade hat created just for you
• A truly one-of-a-kind wearable art piece
This item supports Beit Ahavah while giving you something unique, personal, and made with intention.
Estimated value $450 - $800
Starting bid
From Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity, 2 tickets to Yagody on April 16, 2026.
The Ukrainian band "YAGODY" originated after Zoriana Dybovska's previous project in Donetsk. In 2010, Mykola Huseynov proposed creating a band called "Khrushchi v Borschi" to perform and popularize Ukrainian music in the East. The group existed for four years but disbanded due to the onset of hostilities in the Donbas region. In 2014, Zoriana, along with her son, had to leave Donetsk and relocate to a safe territory. However, she didn't abandon the idea of reviving and reinterpreting folk songs. In June 2016, the band "Yа́gody" was founded in Lviv, with Zoriana as the driving force and participants being talented actresses she taught stage speech. Together, they explored the Ukrainian repertoire through artistic "home expeditions" and learned to play musical instruments.
The band's name emerged accidentally. At their first performance (Lviv Book Forum, 2016), the moderator Volodymyr Biehlov announced the band as "Yagody" (in English - Berries). By 2017, at the "Muszelki Wigier" festival in Suwalki, Poland, due to another host's carelessness, the band's name changed to "Yagódy."
Estimated value $60
Starting bid
Andy Morris-Friedman will get your bike ready for spring riding - your wheels will feel like a whole new ride!
Estimated value $150
Starting bid
This auction item includes the use of a 20×40 pole tent for a one-day event.
The winning bidder will coordinate directly after the auction to confirm the event date, setup, and takedown. Dates are subject to availability, so reserving your date as soon as possible is encouraged.
What’s included:
Ideal for backyard parties, celebrations, or community gatherings. Your bid supports Beit Ahavah while helping create a comfortable, covered space for an event.
Estimated value $400
Starting bid
Courtesy of artist and art therapist Simone Alter Muri, enjoy this hour-long session in art and dream work. Learn more about art therapy at https://simonealter-muri.com/work/art-therapy/. Valid through 2027.
Estimated value $175
Starting bid
Rabbah Riqi will work with you to design and create a creative ritual or install a mezuzah, such as for a big or small (but meaningful) life cycle moment, healing or transition in your life or your family. Judaism and most cultures mark some moments more than others (birth, b'nei mitzvah, weddings, loss), but there are so many more moments in our lives that call out for marking sacred time! We can make a ritual to mark a transition, express feelings, enter a new phase, or honor a passage, a first, a loss, a triumph, or an anticipated moment of change or a new journey. Rituals could be literally anything or I will work with you to find a moment to honor. Some examples could be for weaning a child, getting a first tooth, healing, hanging a mezuzah in your home or at college, moving to a new house, honoring a milestone birthday, releasing a butterfly, coming out as LGBTQIA+, caring for an elder, starting/stopping driving, new job, anniversary, or a stage in the life of a beloved pet. Your ritual can be infused with traditional elements and creative, Jewish, multi-faith and personal additions.
Thank you for supporting my beloved synagogue!
Estimated value: $800
Starting bid
Andy Morris-Friedman will spend four hours taping at your happy event and edit the footage to a half hour and 5 minute videos.
Valid through December 2026, within 1/2 hour drive from Amherst MA
Estimated value $1500
Starting bid
Do you need have some logs and need them cut to firewood length? Do you have a dead branch that's an eyesore? Do you want to try recreational tree climbing? Do you just want to talk with a certified arborist and published researcher in arboriculture about the state of your trees? This item entitles you to 2 hours of time with Stella Dee, an ISA-certified arborist, PhD candidate in arboriculture, and multi-time New England Women's Tree Climbing Champion with a decade of experience in tree work. Some restrictions apply based on what you hope to have happen: minimum age for recreational tree climbing is 4 years old, tree work must happen at least 20 feet from any electrical wires, it must take 2 hours or less, etc. --feel free to email Stella in advance to confirm that the services you hope for apply at [email protected].
Valid through May 2027
Estimated value $250
Starting bid
$50 gift certificate from The Backstop Seated Massage in Thornes (2nd floor) to use toward one or more relaxing seated massages. To be used within one year, tip not included. Donated by The Backstop owner Michael Grosso for use with any of the professional licensed massage therapists.
Valid for 1 year
Starting bid
Emil Ray will help you or a family member develop a resume that focuses on your accomplishments and sets you up for your next role. This will include an initial meeting (Zoom or in person) to sketch out your career history and goals, as well as a first draft and two follow up rounds of edits to bring it to a finalized stage.
Emil's career path has been in tech and he can help optimize for that industry or other roles.
Valid through December 2026.
Estimated value $300
Starting bid
From Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity, 2 tickets to Breabach on April 23, 2026.
Securely ranked among Scotland’s most skilled and imaginative contemporary folk acts, Breabach unite deep roots in Highland and Island tradition with the innovative musical ferment of their Glasgow base.
Breabach have released six increasingly acclaimed albums, while fuelling their creative appetites in collaborations with indigenous Australasian artists, Quebec’s Le Vent du Nord, and most recently as artists-in-residence at 2019’s Celtic Colours festival with Cape Bretoners, Beolach.
An exciting new chapter began in 2020 with the introduction of the supremely talented, multi instrumentalist Conal McDonagh to the band and work beginning on ‘Dùsgadh’ a newly commissioned film with original score in collaboration with animator Cat Bruce.
Estimated value $50
Starting bid
The ultimate personalized gift!
After interviewing you about someone you love, Meg Laird will write a song about them and come sing it to them at a place and time of your choosing.
Estimated value $200
Starting bid
Two tickets to the Spring Show 20th CENTURY BLUES by Susan Miller, directed by Konrad Rogowski in May 2026.
The buyer will be able to select two tickets to any one (1) performance.
Estimated value $44
Starting bid
Food columnist, blogger and TV personality Molly Parr, is auctioning off a gourmet vegetarian (can be pescatarian) meal for 4. She will be using locally grown vegetables, and the meal will include fresh homemade bread. Optimal times to use this item are mid-June through late October. She will work with the auction winner to plan the meal, taking into consideration food allergies, food dislikes and preferences.
Estimated value $200
Starting bid
From Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity, 2 tickets to Falsa on April 25, 2026.
Falsa is a NYC-based Sufi music ensemble weaving 14th-century devotional traditions with contemporary improvisation. Rooted in the Qawwali lineage and global South Asian diasporic experience, Falsa creates soundscapes that explore longing, surrender, joy, and deep presence.
Led collectively by musicians blending Sufi Qawwali vocals, Carnatic violin, Hindustani tabla, Bass VI, Harmonium, and Drums, Falsa offers a transformative experience—bridging sacred traditions and transcultural jazz. The ensemble’s performances blend minimalist reflection with rhythmic intensity, creating immersive spaces where audiences feel more than they think.
Falsa invites listeners to engage with sacred sound as a form of reflection, healing, and communal resonance.
Estimated value $50
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