Beit Ahavah's Light Up the Valley Silent Auction: Goods (Part 2)

This Ovation classical guitar was obtained from its previous owners in 1975 and has been in possession since that time. The instrument reflects its age and history, characteristic of a well-loved classical guitar from this period. Ovation guitars are known for their distinctive construction and reliable craftsmanship, and this instrument represents that tradition.
This guitar is in very good condition. It would be suitable for evaluation, light restoration, or playing once properly tuned, depending on the needs of the next owner.
This guitar may be of interest to musicians, collectors, or those seeking a vintage Ovation classical instrument with a documented ownership history dating back to 1975.
Estimated value $1000
From esteemed author Lesléa Newman, enjoy autographed copies of the following Jewish children's books: JOYFUL SONG: A NAMING STORY, THE BABKA SISTERS, GITTEL'S JOURNEY: AN ELLIS ISLAND STORY; and HERE IS THE WORLD: A YEAR OF JEWISH HOLIDAYS.
Will ship anywhere in the US for free.
Estimated value $75
Stay warm in style with this beautiful pink and gray Gucci scarf from Anna Silverstein.
It is 100% wool from regenerative farming practices, made in Italy, 19"W x 70"L, reversible, with fringe, very soft. In like new condition, tags included in box.
Estimated value $500
From Jordana Starr, a beautiful vintage sterling silver Magen David Jewish star pendant with turquoise stone on silver chain, Yemenite filigree style
Estimated value $50
Donated by Jessica Morris, take cooking to a whole new level with this Nutribullet 12 piece set 600 Watt power base with 3 cups and 2 blades. New in box.
Estimated value $60
From Joan Kurtz, a napkin holder with embellished "12 Tribes of Israel" symbols design.
Vintage brutalist brass napkin holders from Israel, often originating from the 1960s-1970s, are iconic Mid-Century Modern Judaica pieces known for their heavy, cast, and textured aesthetic.
Primarily manufactured by artisans Dayagi or Wainberg in Jerusalem, these items often featured motifs such as the menorah, Shalom, Tribes of Israel, nature or stylized cityscapes.
Adorn your walls at home or the office with "Solitude" a 6"x8"x2" acrylic on wood painting created by Simone Alter Muri.
Courtesy of Jordana Starr, take Chanukah games to a new level with this ceramic dreidel handmade in Israel
Estimated value $60
From Emily Rosenfeld, liven up a home or office space with this decorative Judaica panel with a cast pewter tile mounted on a spalted maple base - measures 5.5" x 4"
Tree of life image with the words Tikkun Olam "repair the world" and Rachamim "compassion" in Hebrew.
Estimated value $110
From Joan Kurtz, the Banorah™ is a ceramic menorah in the shape of a banana. Neither the banana nor the joke will ever get old. It's basically a miracle. (Candles not included!)
Estimated value $25
Donated by Jessica Morris, enjoy this Black Cat Mug, handmade one-of-a-kind by local potter July Siebecker. Approximately 14 oz, dishwasher safe.
Estimated value $55
Keep warm this winter with a one-of-a-kind soft, fluffy hand knit hat to fit average to large adult. Mohair, silk, wool, and a bit of nylon. Hand washable. Made with love by a Beit Ahavah founding member Jessie Tropp.
Estimated value $60
From Simone Alter Muri, delight in this vintage brass napkin holder with painted enamel. Features the 12 tribes of Israel and lions of Judah, embracing a menorah of the ancient temple.
Estimated value $40
Donated by Jordana Starr, this stunning 14kt gold Magen David Jewish star pendant on 14kt gold chain is a perfect gift for a B'nei Mitzvah, birthday, or anniversary, or for your own Jewish pride.
Estimated value $280
From the Nabut Dunn Family, decorate your home or office or gift for a wedding couple or beloved with a framed lithograph - Pomegranates measuring 13" x 13". A quote from Song of Songs at the bottoms says "Your sprouts are an orchard of pomegranates."
Estimated value $250
From Joan Kurtz, adorn your home with this beautiful vintage compact brass mezuzah case from Jerusalem. it is adorned with the Hebrew letter Shin-flames design coming up like a torch of the Eternal Light, and red enamel paint. Mid-century modern, brutalists from Israel.
Delight the young readers in your life with a $100 gift certificate to the amazing, local, progressive child-centered bookstore High Five Books! Anonymous donation.
Donated by Jordana Starr, a beautiful sterling silver Hamsa “Shema Yisrael” pendant with a stunning aquamarine stone on a unique silver chain. Inscribed with Shema Yisrael also on the back.
Estimated value $120
Perfect for the home or office, enjoy this framed 18.5" x 22.5" (including frame) painting created by Simone Alter Muri's late mother Harriet Graicerstein z"l.
From Joan Kurtz, a napkin holder featuring a dynamic oval shaped "12 Tribes of Israel" symbols design, and artistic red medallion enamel with polished stone appearance.
From Jessica Morris, stay cozy with this hand knit dark green cowl with lovely texture. 100% soft wool, needs handwashing, approximately 9x7 inches. One size fits most.
Estimated value $45
From Becky Slitt, enjoy this silver arch-shaped pendant necklace in the shape of the Ten Commandments, with lions of Judah on either side and a crown at the top.
A lovely bit of Judaica to wear; a perfect gift for a B'nei Mitzvah, birthday, anniversary, or for your own enjoyment.
3/4 inch wide x 3/4 inch high.
Estimated value $60
From Joan Kurtz, a vintage brass hanging key holder in pristine condition, with rare enameled turquoise and navy inlay (faux Eilat stone) with the brutalist stylized letters and contemporary blazing Jewish stars.
This is a rare and possibly groovy find for any home, for keys, dog-leash, or hang your hat! Almost looks like it could be Souvenir from the Jetsons, or Israel circa 1970!
$25 worth of homemade baked goods from Bread by Cara. Jewish themed options such as challah, babka, rye bread, sourdough bagels, and cinnamon pecan coffee cake are available.
Available through 12/31/2027. Not available to use for Thanksgiving or winter vacation week.
From Emily Rosenfeld, enjoy this little Chai charm, one of the oldest of Judaic symbols has clean and contemporary lines making it both modern and meaningful. It measures 3/8th" and comes on a 16" fine gauge sterling rolo chain.
Estimated value $74
From Joan Kurtz, adorn your home with this vintage compact brass mezuzah case from Jerusalem with "Shaddai" (Nurturing Breast-feeder Divine Name) and image of David's citadel emblazoned in a Star of David. Mid-century modern, brutalist from Israel.
Donated by Jordana Starr, this necklace is a vintage sterling silver Hamsa pendant with turquoise stone, Yemenite filigree style
Estimated value $65
Donated by Artistic Diversity Handmade Dreams (ADHD)
This one-of-a-kind sculpture is entirely handmade by local artist Nick Orsini of ADHD: Artistic Diversity Handmade Dreams. The tree is formed from recycled copper electrical wire, stripped and reshaped by hand. It rises from a natural stone hand-collected from the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Rhode Island.
Twisted copper roots wrap the stone, grounding the piece. Delicate pink blossoms are individually placed, giving the tree a sense of life and quiet movement.
No molds. No duplicates. This piece exists only once.
Ideal for a desk, shelf, or sacred space. A reflection of renewal, intention, and care for both craft and planet.
Estimated value $150
12" x 12" original painting by Fred Zinn. Acrylic paint on canvas. Perfect for home or office.
Estimated value $150
Usher Chanukah in with style, with this silver and amethyst Israeli dreidel donated by Jordana Starr
Estimated value $180
Bake like a pro with this bundle of kitchenware! Circulon 9-inch nonstick cake pan, set of 4 OXO Software stainless steel measuring cups, set of 2 OXO Software offset spatulas, and fair-trade spice blends from Diaspora Co.
Donated by Becky Slitt
Estimated value $65
From President Peter Nabut and Emily Dunn, a framed piece of original art measuring 16"w x 19"h. Perfect for any home.
Estimated value $300
From Joan Kurtz, a napkin holder with a classic "Shalom" (Peace) design, with red baby pomegranates on the vine and kelly green heart-leaves painted in enamel, to make the landscape pop.
From the Nabut Dunn Family, a lithograph in Hebrew and English. Framed with quality poster glass. Measures 12 &1/2" x 16 & 1/2"
Estimated value $150
Courtesy of Jordana Starr, a vintage Rhinestone menorah circle pin, absolutely elegant and joyful
Estimated value $30
Donated by Artistic Diversity Handmade Dreams (ADHD)
This one-of-a-kind sculpture is entirely handmade by local artist Nick Orsini of ADHD: Artistic Diversity Handmade Dreams. The tree is formed from recycled copper electrical wire, stripped and reshaped by hand. It rises from a natural stone hand-collected from the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Rhode Island.
Twisted copper roots wrap the stone, grounding the piece. Delicate pink, blue, and purple blossoms are individually placed, giving the tree a sense of life and quiet movement.
No molds. No duplicates. This piece exists only once.
Ideal for a desk, shelf, or sacred space. A reflection of renewal, intention, and care for both craft and planet.
Estimated value $150
Serve in style with this beautiful retro 1980s ceramic bowl donated by Lenore Styler.
Estimated value $130
Enjoy some sweet treats with TWO $10 gift certificates to Herrell's Ice Cream & Bakery
Donated by our own Rabbah Riqi. "The Sacred Calling: Four Decades of Women in the Rabbinate" anthology by CCAR Press, edited by Rabbi Rebecca Einstein Schorr and Rabbi Alysa Mendelson Graf.
This copy will be inscribed to you or the name of your choice by Rabbah Riqi Kosovske and personally signed by all the women and non-binary rabbis of the Valley!
The essays of this book mark the first forty years of women in the rabbinate, with in depth articles of history, breaking glass ceilings, and triumphs and pains of how women have impacted the rabbinate and Judaism. Now that another decade+ has occurred, what has changed, what needs to change, and how are we in the Valley making an impact on the world through our trailblazing as a place where women and non-binary rabbis and clergy have grown. Read more about the book, including reviews, discussion questions and table of contents, here https://www.ccarpress.org/shopping_product_detail.asp?pid=50116.
Donated by Jordana Starr, light up each night of Chanukah with a Modern Chanukiah menorah sculpture, signed by the artist, from Bloomingdale's
Estimated value $50
From the Nabut Dunn Family, papercut artwork in quality frame. Hebrew and English blessing the home. Measures 12.25" X 12.5"
Estimated value $360
Donated by Simone Alter Muri, cozy up under this throw decorated with a menorah theme. Perfect for a couch or bed.
Estimated value $45
Courtesy of Lenore Styler, find yourself whisked away to the edge of the world with this souvenir book of Patagonia. This book highlights the Chilean/Argentinian region through photographs, nature, wildlife, exploration and information. Published in both Spanish and English.
Estimated value $50
Spice it up with these beautiful early Mexican salt and pepper shakers. Courtesy of Lenore Styler.
Estimated value $40
Donated by Artistic Diversity Handmade Dreams (ADHD)
This one-of-a-kind sculpture is entirely handmade by local artist Nick Orsini of ADHD: Artistic Diversity Handmade Dreams. The tree is formed from recycled copper electrical wire, stripped and reshaped by hand.
Delicate pink blossoms are individually placed, giving the tree a sense of life and quiet movement. Available for you to choose what object it arises from.
No molds. No duplicates. This piece exists only once.
Ideal for a desk, shelf, or sacred space. A reflection of renewal, intention, and care for both craft and planet.
Estimated value $150
Menorah made locally in Florence, MA by Schuyler Goldmanscher from handblown borosilicate glass. Colors used are Satin Blue, Lotus White and Fine Silver.
Estimated value $200
Donated from Blair Barondes & Janet Bowdan.
Liven up any room with this limited edition Monica Vachula floral alphabet illustration. it measures 31"x26" framed and matted
Estimated value $800
