Beit Ahavah's Light Up the Valley Silent Auction: Goods (Part 2)

This Ovation classical guitar was obtained from its previous owners in 1975 and has been in possession since that time. The instrument reflects its age and history, characteristic of a well-loved classical guitar from this period. Ovation guitars are known for their distinctive construction and reliable craftsmanship, and this instrument represents that tradition.





This guitar is in very good condition. It would be suitable for evaluation, light restoration, or playing once properly tuned, depending on the needs of the next owner.



This guitar may be of interest to musicians, collectors, or those seeking a vintage Ovation classical instrument with a documented ownership history dating back to 1975.





Estimated value $1000