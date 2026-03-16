Bemidji Symphony Orchestra's Silent Auction

$89 value. Experience the harmony of dark fruit, soft tannins, and melt‑in‑your‑mouth chocolate. With its striking bottle and bold flavor profile, Eternally Silenced sets the tone for an unforgettable tasting experience. Paired with locally made chocolates, this duo is crafted for those who appreciate depth, drama, and a touch of decadence.





The Prisoner Eternally Silenced Pinot Noir: a symphony of dark berries, earthy undertones, and a hint of spice. Paired with a box of delectable chocolates from Bemidji's very own Chocolate's Plus.