Bemidji Symphony Orchestra's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
$370 value. Elegant, handmade and laser cut wood art by local MN artists from Duluth. The Guthrie is part of the Arches Collection; inspired by the 23 arches of The Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis, MN. Color is Charcoal, 15" x 29"
Starting bid
$60 value. Perfect for the person who runs on caffeine and cocoa. Brew a little joy, bite into a little bliss, repeat as needed. This basket includes Jacob’s Krönung German coffee, two Concordia Language Villages coffee mugs, Ritter Sport German chocolate, Mozart Kugeln from Austria and an assortment of Finnish chocolates.
Starting bid
$175 value. This is the ultimate ‘Do not disturb, I’m reading’ basket.
This basket features a stunning handmade quilt (56" x 70" inches), two bestselling novels (The God of the Woods and Bridget Jones’s Diary), magnetic bookmarks, a tote bag from the Globe Theatre in London, a mug for your favorite warm drink, decadent chocolate, and soothing hand lotion. Perfect for anyone who loves to unwind with a good book and a touch of luxury.
Starting bid
$300 value. A pair of season tickets for the 2026-2027 season. Experience an entire season of breathtaking concerts, inspiring artistry, and live orchestral magic.
Starting bid
$100 value. Gift certificate for lessons or classes at Headwaters Music and Arts. A perfect opportunity for any aspiring musician: individualized instruction, skill‑building, and joyful music‑making.
Starting bid
$100 value. This skillfully, hand-woven basket from Eve's Weaves is made from rattan reed, seagrass, and a wood-handle. It includes Forestedge Winery's Paul Bunyan Jazz: blend of black currant and plum wine, spicy, semi-dry with notes of clove and nutmeg. A Lueken's gift card, wine opener, Chocolate's Plus chocolates, and everything you need for the perfect picnic.
Starting bid
$85 value. Basil Hayden Dark Rye: Rye Whiskey finished with a touch of port delivering hints of dried fruit and sweet caramel. Includes 6 whiskey stones and a set of unique spinning whiskey glass.
Starting bid
$89 value. Experience the harmony of dark fruit, soft tannins, and melt‑in‑your‑mouth chocolate. With its striking bottle and bold flavor profile, Eternally Silenced sets the tone for an unforgettable tasting experience. Paired with locally made chocolates, this duo is crafted for those who appreciate depth, drama, and a touch of decadence.
The Prisoner Eternally Silenced Pinot Noir: a symphony of dark berries, earthy undertones, and a hint of spice. Paired with a box of delectable chocolates from Bemidji's very own Chocolate's Plus.
Starting bid
$102 value. Celebrate spring with this wine and greenhouse bundle featuring a crisp white wine, a refreshing rosé, and a gift card to Hills Country Greenhouse. Sip, savor, and bring new life to your home or garden. The perfect gift for mom this Mother's Day!
La Crema Chardonnay: crisp and well-balanced, with an oaky and buttery clean taste with hints of pear and mango.
The Prisoner Unshackled Sparkling Rose: bright and crips rose featuring citrusy aromas with hints of strawberry and melon. The flavors of grapefruit, tangerine, and lemon offer lively acidity and result in a refreshing rose with a crips finish.
A $30 gift certificate to Hills County Greenhouse
Starting bid
$80 value. Individual membership for one year with unlimited entry to the exhibit hall.
Unlock 12 months of wonder with a year‑round membership packed with exhibits, activities, and learning adventures.
Starting bid
$80 value. Individual membership for one year with unlimited entry to the exhibit hall.
Unlock 12 months of wonder with a year‑round membership packed with exhibits, activities, and learning adventures.
Starting bid
$40 value. Four general admission tickets to Headwaters Science Center. A full day of discovery, creativity, and hands‑on science fun for all ages.
Expiration: 12/31/26
Starting bid
$40 value. Four general admission tickets to Headwaters Science Center. A full day of discovery, creativity, and hands‑on science fun for all ages.
Expiration: 12/31/26
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