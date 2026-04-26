Benefit Dinner/Game Night at Mad Mex (Limited Seating)

About this event
Enjoy a meal, drink, and a fun, social experience with easy-to-play favorites like: Bid Whist (Rise and Fly), Spades, Uno, Jenga, Taboo, and more.
BENEFIT DINNER BUFFET MENU
Appetizers:
Mad Mex chips with fresh salsa and guacamole
Casa Salad
Wings served with Ranch, Blue Cheese Dressing, and celery.
Entrée:
Mad Mex Fajitas served with grilled onions and peppers, Mexican rice, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, Monterey jack cheese, shredded lettuce, and warm flour tortillas.
Dessert:
Mexican Chocolate Brownies with toppings of hot fudge and powdered sugar
Drinks:
One 16oz Dos Equis draft OR a 16oz House Margarita per person.
Guests may choose to purchase additional beer, wine, or any cocktail at the menu price.
Unlimited Water, soft drinks, and iced tea.
OPTIONAL WAYS TO ENGAGE & SUPPORT
WAAR Merchandise
$25 T-shirts Message: I Love Myself Some Me Inside And Out
$15 Mugs Message: I Love Myself Some Me Inside And Out
$15 Self-love Coloring Book Kit includes sharpened colored pencils and a sharpener.
We will pay taxes for on-site purchases only.
Monthly Giving!
$5/month ($60 annually)
$10/month ($120 annually), or choose an amount.
50/50 Raffle
$10 for 5 tickets
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