Bethesda Home Of Aberdeen Inc

Bethesda Raffle Supporting Employee Maddi Woods

1224 S High St

Aberdeen, SD 57401, USA

Stanley Set, Love Shack Fancy item
$2

Purchase your raffle tickets for $2 each!


This item includes: Love Shack Fancy 40oz & 20oz Stanley Tumblers with their boxes & bags.

Stanley, Silver & Navy item
$2

Purchase your raffle tickets for $2 each!


This item includes: 40oz. Silver & Navy Stanley Tumbler

Stanley, Luxe Starlight Shimmer item
$2

Purchase your raffle tickets for $2 each!


This item includes: Stanley Luxe Starlight Shimmer 40oz. Tumbler with box

Stanley, Hot Coral Tumbler item
$2

Purchase your raffle tickets for $2 each!


This item includes: 40oz. Stanley Hot Coral Tumbler

Stanley, Starbucks Green item
$2

Purchase your raffle tickets for $2 each!


This item includes: 40oz. Stanley Starbucks Green Tumbler

Stanley, Jade item
$2

Purchase your raffle tickets for $2 each!


This item includes: 40oz. Stanley Jade Tumbler

Stanley Set, The Cheers & Cheer item
$2

Purchase your raffle tickets for $2 each!


This item includes: 30oz & 20oz The Cheers & Cheer Tumblers

Quilt item
$2

Purchase your raffle tickets for $2 each!


This item includes:

Quilt  

Sized for a child

soft furlike backing.

Quilted Decor item
$2

Purchase your raffle tickets for $2 each!


This item includes:

Halloween quilted wall hanging/décor &

Friend/chocolate wall hanging/décor

$50 Roma's Gift Card item
$2

Purchase your raffle tickets for $2 each!


This item includes: $50 Roma's Gift Card

Oil Change Gift Card item
$2

Purchase your raffle tickets for $2 each!


This item includes: Oil change from Reuer’s Auto

Dog Grooming Gift Certificate item
$2

Purchase your raffle tickets for $2 each!


This item includes: Dog Grooming gift certificate to Cooter’s Clips in Ipswich

