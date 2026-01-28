Bethesda Raffle Supporting Employee Maddi Woods

About this event
Purchase your raffle tickets for $2 each!
This item includes: Love Shack Fancy 40oz & 20oz Stanley Tumblers with their boxes & bags.
Purchase your raffle tickets for $2 each!
This item includes: 40oz. Silver & Navy Stanley Tumbler
Purchase your raffle tickets for $2 each!
This item includes: Stanley Luxe Starlight Shimmer 40oz. Tumbler with box
Purchase your raffle tickets for $2 each!
This item includes: 40oz. Stanley Hot Coral Tumbler
Purchase your raffle tickets for $2 each!
This item includes: 40oz. Stanley Starbucks Green Tumbler
Purchase your raffle tickets for $2 each!
This item includes: 40oz. Stanley Jade Tumbler
Purchase your raffle tickets for $2 each!
This item includes: 30oz & 20oz The Cheers & Cheer Tumblers
Purchase your raffle tickets for $2 each!
This item includes:
Quilt
Sized for a child
soft furlike backing.
Purchase your raffle tickets for $2 each!
This item includes:
Halloween quilted wall hanging/décor &
Friend/chocolate wall hanging/décor
Purchase your raffle tickets for $2 each!
This item includes: $50 Roma's Gift Card
Purchase your raffle tickets for $2 each!
This item includes: Oil change from Reuer’s Auto
Purchase your raffle tickets for $2 each!
This item includes: Dog Grooming gift certificate to Cooter’s Clips in Ipswich
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!