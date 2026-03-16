Savannah Juneteenth Fine Arts Festival

Hosted by

Savannah Juneteenth Fine Arts Festival

About this event

Beverage Sponsor | Jubilee Pour of Liberation

9520 Ferguson Ave

Savannah, GA 31406, USA

Liberation Pour Sponsor —
$1,000

• Three premium tasting spaces

• Two tables per space

• Black linen

• Full marketing visibility

• Featured social media recognition, custom hashtag for all post following sponsorship agreement

• Featured Event signage

• Stage acknowledgment


Premium Benefits:

• Sampling ambassadors throughout event

• Sampling during one chef demonstration

Space inside the VIP Cigar Lounge

• Space inside the VIP Cigar Lounge

• Stage presence (3 minutes)

• Exclusive Media Opportunity, Television and Billboard


Cocktail sales permitted throughout full event.


Bottle sales permitted.

Bottle purchases arranged through designated release point after event conclusion.

Featured Pour Sponsor —
$750

• Two tasting spaces

• Two tables per space

• Black linen

• Listing on event website

• Brand recognition in all marketing materials

• Featured social media recognition

• Required tastings from 4PM–7PM

• Bottle sales permitted

Bottle purchases arranged through designated release point after event conclusion.

After 7PM:

• Cocktail sales permitted until 9PM

Signature Pour Sponsor —
$500

One tasting space

• Two 6-foot tables

• Black linen

• Listing on event website

• Limited event promotion

• Required tastings from 4PM–7PM

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!