Beverage Sponsor | Jubilee Pour of Liberation

About this event
• Three premium tasting spaces
• Two tables per space
• Black linen
• Full marketing visibility
• Featured social media recognition, custom hashtag for all post following sponsorship agreement
• Featured Event signage
• Stage acknowledgment
Premium Benefits:
• Sampling ambassadors throughout event
• Sampling during one chef demonstration
Space inside the VIP Cigar Lounge
• Space inside the VIP Cigar Lounge
• Stage presence (3 minutes)
• Exclusive Media Opportunity, Television and Billboard
Cocktail sales permitted throughout full event.
Bottle sales permitted.
Bottle purchases arranged through designated release point after event conclusion.
• Two tasting spaces
• Two tables per space
• Black linen
• Listing on event website
• Brand recognition in all marketing materials
• Featured social media recognition
• Required tastings from 4PM–7PM
• Bottle sales permitted
Bottle purchases arranged through designated release point after event conclusion.
After 7PM:
• Cocktail sales permitted until 9PM
One tasting space
• Two 6-foot tables
• Black linen
• Listing on event website
• Limited event promotion
• Required tastings from 4PM–7PM
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!