Beyond Worth Event: A Celebration of Impact Sponsor
4200 City Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131, USA
addExtraDonation
$
EMPOWERMENT SPONSOR
$15,000
groupTicketCaption
Benefits Include:
Reserved VIP table (8 seats), Logo featured prominently on digital/printed materials, Full-page ad in the event program, Social media feature + tagged post-event content, Logo placement on step & repeat, Recognition during program remarks, Venue, Food & Drinks sponsored by your business, Program/Initiative of Choice sponsored by your business.
Benefits Include:
Reserved VIP table (8 seats), Logo featured prominently on digital/printed materials, Full-page ad in the event program, Social media feature + tagged post-event content, Logo placement on step & repeat, Recognition during program remarks, Venue, Food & Drinks sponsored by your business, Program/Initiative of Choice sponsored by your business.
RESILIENCE SPONSOR
$10,000
groupTicketCaption
Benefits Include:
Reserved table (8 seats), Half-page ad in event program, Logo listed on sponsor banner & website, Shout-out during event program, Branded item or flyers on resource table, 2 social media spotlights, Entertainment, Live Band & VIP Room sponsored by your business.
Benefits Include:
Reserved table (8 seats), Half-page ad in event program, Logo listed on sponsor banner & website, Shout-out during event program, Branded item or flyers on resource table, 2 social media spotlights, Entertainment, Live Band & VIP Room sponsored by your business.
SISTERHOOD SPONSOR
$5,000
groupTicketCaption
Benefits Include:
Reserved half-table (4 seats), Name/logo listed in printed program and website, Shout-out on social media and during the event, Quarter-page ad in event program, Opportunity to include branded item or flyers on resource table, Recognition in post-event recap email to our audience, Youth Summit Retreat sponsored for 8 youth by your business.
Benefits Include:
Reserved half-table (4 seats), Name/logo listed in printed program and website, Shout-out on social media and during the event, Quarter-page ad in event program, Opportunity to include branded item or flyers on resource table, Recognition in post-event recap email to our audience, Youth Summit Retreat sponsored for 8 youth by your business.
COMMUNITY SPONSOR
$2,500
groupTicketCaption
Benefits Include:
2 Reserved Seats at the event, Name/Logo listed in the printed program, Shout-out during the event, Opportunity to include branded item or flyers on resource table, Recognition in social media post before or after the event, Listed in post-event recap email sent to our full network, Event Activations/Displays sponsored by your business.
Benefits Include:
2 Reserved Seats at the event, Name/Logo listed in the printed program, Shout-out during the event, Opportunity to include branded item or flyers on resource table, Recognition in social media post before or after the event, Listed in post-event recap email sent to our full network, Event Activations/Displays sponsored by your business.
TABLE SPONSOR
$1,000
groupTicketCaption
Bring Your Village or Donate a Table to Celebrate With Purpose!
Benefits Include:
Reserved table for 8 guests,
$200 savings compared to purchasing individual tickets, Name/Logo listed in the printed program, Honoree Awards sponsored by your business.
Bring Your Village or Donate a Table to Celebrate With Purpose!
Benefits Include:
Reserved table for 8 guests,
$200 savings compared to purchasing individual tickets, Name/Logo listed in the printed program, Honoree Awards sponsored by your business.
FULL PAGE AD
$800
Premium placement, ideal for sponsors, businesses, or honorees.
Premium placement, ideal for sponsors, businesses, or honorees.
HALF PAGE AD
$400
Half Page Ad
Great for small businesses, organizations, or personal messages.
Half Page Ad
Great for small businesses, organizations, or personal messages.