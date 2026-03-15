BHoF Finishing School 2026

Living Legend Tiffany Carter

Saturday, May 30th from 11:30am to 12:30pm

Learn how to tease with flowing fabrics like legendary burlesque Star, Tiffany Carter. She’s even sharing some of her vintage pieces; so you can see them up close to examine the best patterns for your flowy garments. Bring something flowy, from a scarf to a skirt (some panels will be provided). Be ready to flex & spin with a Legend!

What to Bring: Dance or workout clothing that you can move in.