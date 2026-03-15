BHoF Finishing School 2026

About this event
Taught by Jessabelle Thunder
Friday, May 29th from 10am to 11am
A class all about turning removal into a true moment. In this class, we’ll explore how to take off your corset with the music, using timing, breath and smooth transitions to add drama, control and some teasing. The choreo-simple. The vibes-playful. Come ready to move, experiment and leave with some tips and tricks you can use on stage or even off stage. -Beginner-friendly -wear comfy shoes or no shoes -Bring you own corset
Taught by Frankie Fictitious
Friday, May 29th from 11:30am to 12:30pm
Join Frankie Fictitious for a rhinestone workshop that goes beyond the basics. Frankie will walk you through how she personally approaches costuming — from initial concept to final stone placement — sharing her favorite techniques, shortcuts, layout tricks, and the little details that make a piece feel expensive and powerful on stage.
We’ll cover composition, flow, color pairing, density, layering, and how to build texture so your pieces will catch the most light. No experience necessary — whether you’re stoning your first piece or refining your signature look, you’ll leave with practical tools and a sharper creative eye.
Taught by Margot Manifesto
Friday, May 29th from 1pm to 2pm
Nibble at your funny bone! This workshop will engage participants in guided discovery of comedic moments and timing. Whether you want to add a moment of levity, or build a fully comedic act, this workshop has tools and guidance to help you on your silly goose journey. Bring note taking supplies and prepare to interact with joy and levity. There are no prerequisites to participate, and all levels of experience are welcome.
All access to Friday, May 29 classes:
Living Legend Lovey Goldmine
Saturday, May 30th from 10am to 11am
From someone who has been in the biz for 60 years, she knows a thing or two about how to drop into the moment and connect. The pep talk of your life is about to take place and you're going to need a notebook, an open heart and maybe a cup of coffee! Lovey is ready to share her tools that get you to dig deep, kick insecurity to the curb, & get intimate with generosity, all to help you on your journey to bring your best to the stage & beyond.
What to Bring: Notebook & pen
Living Legend Tiffany Carter
Saturday, May 30th from 11:30am to 12:30pm
Learn how to tease with flowing fabrics like legendary burlesque Star, Tiffany Carter. She’s even sharing some of her vintage pieces; so you can see them up close to examine the best patterns for your flowy garments. Bring something flowy, from a scarf to a skirt (some panels will be provided). Be ready to flex & spin with a Legend!
What to Bring: Dance or workout clothing that you can move in.
Living Legend Pillow
Saturday, May 30th from 1pm to 2pm
1st Class Travel on a Pinched Nickel: the Road Gig
A fun & informative romp into creative problem-solving on the fly, with what you may find at hand, plus what you should always have in your kit.
What to Bring: Notebook & pen
All access to Saturday, May 30 classes:
All access to Friday, May 29th and Saturday, May 30th classes and My Life interviews:
Friday:
Saturday:
$
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