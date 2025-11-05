Membership

BurlyCon Registration 2026 Payment Plan

BurlyCon Registration 2026 Payment PlanThis is the form to complete for the 2026 Registration ONLY if you are signing up for a payment plan option.This form will give you the following choices to make payments: 5 Monthly Payments at $70 each3 Monthly Payments at $116.67 each2 Monthly Payments at $175 eachAll pass payments are non-refundable and passes must be paid in full before October 1st.Join us at BurlyCon 2026, where the heart of burlesque beats with creativity, color, and community. Our annual convention invites performers and enthusiasts to dive into a space brimming with knowledge and camaraderie.Engage in interactive workshops led by seasoned artists.Enjoy captivating performances that celebrate the art of self-expression.Participate in panels focusing on body positivity and empowerment.Support the vibrant burlesque scene and be part of a journey that cherishes individuality and inclusivity. Let's build a stronger, more connected community together.