BurlyCon
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BurlyCon

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BurlyCon

Our mission

BurlyCon fosters a vibrant community through burlesque, offering workshops, performances, and discussions that celebrate creativity, body positivity, and inclusivity. Join us to empower self-expression and connect with fellow enthusiasts.
Events
Events
BHoF Finishing School 2026
Event
BHoF Finishing School 2026
May 29, 10:00 AM - May 30, 2:30 PM MDT
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2026 Add-Ons
Custom
2026 Add-Ons
Nov 5, 9:00 AM - Nov 8, 5:00 PM MST
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BurlyCon 2026
Event
BurlyCon 2026
Nov 5, 4:00 PM - Nov 8, 5:00 PM PST
17620 International Blvd, Seattle, WA 98188, USA
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More ways to support us
BurlyCon Benefactor
Membership
BurlyCon Benefactor
Join our community of supporters and become a Benefactor today. Your sponsorship not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. Benefits include:Convention Registration includedQuarterly Benefactor communicationsSpecial Benefactor Cocktail/Mocktail hour at BurlyConBenefactor dinner at BurlyCon with the BurlyCon Board, Executive Director, and Legend and Guests of Honor.Your name and photo listed on burlycon.orgOur undying love and gratitudeReady to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a Benefactor now!
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BurlyCon Registration 2026 Payment Plan
Membership
BurlyCon Registration 2026 Payment Plan
BurlyCon Registration 2026 Payment PlanThis is the form to complete for the 2026 Registration ONLY if you are signing up for a payment plan option.This form will give you the following choices to make payments: 5 Monthly Payments at $70 each3 Monthly Payments at $116.67 each2 Monthly Payments at $175 eachAll pass payments are non-refundable and passes must be paid in full before October 1st.Join us at BurlyCon 2026, where the heart of burlesque beats with creativity, color, and community. Our annual convention invites performers and enthusiasts to dive into a space brimming with knowledge and camaraderie.Engage in interactive workshops led by seasoned artists.Enjoy captivating performances that celebrate the art of self-expression.Participate in panels focusing on body positivity and empowerment.Support the vibrant burlesque scene and be part of a journey that cherishes individuality and inclusivity. Let's build a stronger, more connected community together.
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2026 BurlyCon Vending
Event
2026 BurlyCon Vending
From one-of-a-kind props to glamorous costume pieces, the BurlyCon marketplace is your chance to shop directly from creators who keep our stages shining. Sign up to vend at this year’s convention!
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Our website

https://burlycon.org/

Contact information

[email protected]

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