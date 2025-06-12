Bid for Dignity: Help End Hygiene Insecurity for 2.3 Million People

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Value: $195 | Valid for 1 Year
Recharge your body and mind with this 10-class pack from LPY Yoga & Barre, redeemable at their welcoming studios in Lexington and Woburn or from the comfort of home via livestream. Whether you're a seasoned yogi or just starting out, LPY’s inclusive community is here to support your wellness journey.
Your pass includes:
🧘 10 yoga or barre classes
📍 Use at both Lexington & Woburn locations
💻 Livestream and outdoor class access
👯♀️ Shareable with friends or family
🎟 Includes guest pass
⏳ Valid for 1 year from activation
Perfect for yourself or as a gift, this flexible pack makes wellness easy, accessible, and fun.
Bid now and invest in your peace, strength, and joy.
www.lpyyoga.com
Starting bid
Value: Priceless | For Up to 12 Kids (Ages 7–12)
Turn compassion into action with this joyful, hands-on service experience created just for kids. Perfect for birthdays, scout groups, or any gathering of young changemakers, this 2-hour workshop blends learning, giving, and celebration.
Led by beloved Boston educator and Campassion founder Kathleen Chiong, this one-of-a-kind event helps children build empathy while making a real impact.
Your experience includes:
📖 A read-aloud of Jacob Stands Tall, a story about kindness and courage
🧼 A fun, age-appropriate lesson on hygiene insecurity
🎁 A hands-on hygiene kit build—donated to Hope & Comfort
🍕 A pizza party and reflection time to wrap up the day
With over a decade of experience, Kathleen fosters a warm, empowering environment where kids can lead, grow, and give back in meaningful ways.
📍 Location: Your home (Greater Boston area) or Charlestown
🗓 Scheduled on a mutually convenient date in Summer or Fall 2025
✨ Inspire the next generation to lead with heart.
Bid now to give your kids a service experience they’ll never forget.
Starting bid
Value: Priceless | For up to 18 Children and Their Families
Give your child a birthday they’ll never forget—for the fun, the meaning, and the powerful lesson that even small hands can make a big impact.
This one-of-a-kind celebration at Hope & Comfort’s Needham warehouse transforms a party into a purpose-driven experience that blends joy, compassion, and community.
Your birthday with purpose includes:
🎉 A 2-hour private party at our Needham warehouse
💝 A hands-on volunteer project—kids pack hygiene kits for families in need
🎁 A unique invitation for guests to bring toiletries instead of gifts
🎈 Decorations, music, and age-appropriate activities centered on kindness
💬 A personalized mission moment from Hope & Comfort staff
🍪 Light snacks and refreshments provided
📸 Group photo and optional shout-out on Hope & Comfort’s social media
Perfect for families who want to celebrate with heart, this event helps children see themselves as changemakers—and have a blast doing it.
🗓 To be scheduled on a mutually convenient date in 2025
✨ Inspire generosity. Celebrate with purpose. Create memories that matter.
Bid now to reserve this unforgettable experience.
Starting bid
Value: $750 | 1 Winning Bidder
Score the ultimate collector’s item with this full-size helmet signed by Drake Maye, 2024 NFL Draft standout and rising pro football star. Whether you're a loyal Patriots fan, a draft-day devotee, or just betting big on one of the league’s most promising young quarterbacks, this helmet belongs in your collection.
Your collectible includes:
🏈 Full-size helmet autographed by Drake Maye
📜 Certificate of Authenticity
🔥 Display-ready for your home, office, or fan cave
Drake Maye is already making headlines—from college dominance to the pros—and this signed helmet lets you claim a piece of that journey. With rising value and long-term bragging rights, it’s more than memorabilia—it’s a bold investment in football greatness.
✨ Bid now for a prized piece of sports history you’ll be proud to show off for years to come.
Starting bid
Value: $600 | For 3 Guests
Tee off at one of Massachusetts’ most prestigious private courses with this exclusive golf experience at Pinebrook Country Club in Weston. Hosted by longtime member Ben Bloomstone, this is a rare opportunity to enjoy a top-tier round of golf in a serene, members-only setting.
Your private outing includes:
🏌️♂️ A round of golf for 3 guests, hosted by Ben Bloomstone
🌳 Full access to Pinebrook’s beautifully maintained private course
☀️ A relaxed, high-quality experience—perfect for reconnecting, networking, or simply enjoying the game
📍 Pinebrook Country Club, Weston, MA
🗓 Scheduled on a mutually agreed upon date in 2025
✨ Exclusive access. Scenic greens. Unforgettable hospitality.
Bid now to enjoy a day on the course you won’t soon forget.
Starting bid
Value: Priceless | For up to 6 People
Make lasting memories while making a meaningful impact. This private, behind-the-scenes volunteer experience at Hope & Comfort’s Needham warehouse is a rare opportunity to connect as a family while supporting a mission that serves more than 500,000 people across Massachusetts each year.
Your day of purpose includes:
🤝 A custom-designed volunteer session for up to 6 family members
📦 Hands-on packing of essential hygiene kits for people in need
🏢 An exclusive warehouse tour and inside look at our operations
💬 Personal impact stories from staff
📸 Commemorative photos and keepsakes to mark the experience
🌟 Optional recognition on Hope & Comfort’s website and social media
This is more than a service project—it’s a chance to model compassion, build empathy, and show your children what it means to lead with purpose.
🗓 Scheduled on a mutually agreed upon date in 2025
✨ Create core memories. Give back. Inspire the next generation.
Bid now to reserve a one-of-a-kind day your family will never forget.
Starting bid
Value: $40 | Location: Worcester, MA
Raise a glass to giving back with this $40 gift card to Hendler Family Brewing Company, home of Wormtown Brewery in Worcester. Whether you're planning a casual night out or celebrating a big win at the silent auction, this locally loved brewery has you covered.
Enjoy small-batch craft beers, local flavor, and good company — all while supporting hygiene equity for the 2.3 million people in Massachusetts who need us.
🍻 Great for a Worcester date night, group hang, or thank-you gift
🎁 Pairs perfectly with a pizza night, game day, or post-volunteer celebration
Bid now to sip for a cause.
Starting bid
Value: $200 | For 1 Guest
Step away from the noise and into pure relaxation with this rejuvenating beauty experience at Jesamondo Salon & Spa in Natick. Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting someone you love, this is your invitation to feel refreshed, radiant, and cared for.
Your self-care package includes:
✨ A Skinceuticals Deep Pore Facial with your choice of Brooke or Iliana
💇♀️ A professional blowout with Olivia G or Liv P
Enjoy expert care in a serene, luxurious setting where every detail is designed to leave you feeling your best.
📍 Jesamondo Salon & Spa
154 E Central St, Natick, MA
✨ Because you deserve a moment just for you.
Bid now and leave glowing—inside and out.
www.jesamondo.com
Starting bid
Value: Priceless | For up to 12 Participants
Looking for a meaningful way to connect your team or celebrate with purpose? This exclusive group experience at Hope & Comfort’s Needham warehouse offers a chance to bond, give back, and make a lasting difference—together.
Your private volunteer experience includes:
🧼 A 2-hour, hands-on session packing hygiene kits for children and families
💬 A powerful mission moment with stories of real-life impact
🏢 A guided tour of our warehouse and behind-the-scenes look at our statewide operations
📸 Group photo and optional recognition in our newsletter or social media
☕ Light refreshments provided—all supplies included
Perfect for corporate teams, community groups, or families marking a milestone, this is more than just volunteering—it’s a shared moment of purpose and connection.
🗓 Scheduled on a mutually agreed upon date in 2025
✨ Build teamwork. Create impact. Celebrate with meaning.
Bid now to reserve this one-of-a-kind day of service and purpose.
Starting bid
Value: $350 | For 3 Guests
Enjoy an unforgettable day on one of Massachusetts’ hidden gems with a round of golf at the historic Marlborough Country Club—hosted by member Ralph Letner. Whether you're playing for fun or bringing your A-game, this outing offers beautiful scenery, great company, and championship-level golf.
Your golf experience includes:
⛳ 18 holes for three guests, hosted by Ralph Letner
🏌️♀️ Greens fees and golf carts included
📅 Scheduled on a mutually agreed upon date in 2025
Founded in 1922, Marlborough Country Club is known for its fast greens, scenic fairways, and welcoming atmosphere. This is a unique chance to play a storied course with a gracious and knowledgeable host.
📍 Marlborough Country Club, Marlborough, MA
✨ Step onto the course for a day of connection, competition, and relaxation.
Bid now and make it a round to remember.
Starting bid
Value: $549 | For up to 14 Guests
Give your child the birthday party of their dreams—without the stress. The A-List Package at Launch Family Entertainment is a full-throttle celebration packed with energy, excitement, and unforgettable memories.
Your party includes:
🎈 2 hours and 15 minutes of nonstop fun
🚀 60 minutes of high-energy attractions (trampolines, ninja courses, & more)
🎯 1 private game of laser tag + 1 private dodgeball game
🍕 5 large pizzas + unlimited fountain drinks
🍦 Ice cream for all active guests
🧗 Unlimited zipline access
🕹 80 arcade credits per active guest
🎉 Private party room for 45 minutes
🧦 Launch grip socks, paperware, and utensils included
🧑🤝🧑 Dedicated party host
🎟 Each active guest receives a 1-hour return pass
📍 Available at Launch locations in Norwood, Framingham, Woburn, Westboro, and North Attleboro
✨ Make their big day extraordinary—with zero hassle and maximum joy.
Bid now to win the party every kid dreams of—and only one family will get.
Starting bid
Value: $575 | 14k Yellow Gold
Add a touch of understated elegance to any look with these stunning Mini Capella Studs by M. Flynn. Set in 14k yellow gold and featuring 2.4 mm and 3 mm diamond and opal stones, this delicate pair blends modern beauty with timeless design.
Perfect for everyday wear or a meaningful gift, these earrings showcase the quality craftsmanship and thoughtful design M. Flynn is known for.
✨ From Boston’s South End, M. Flynn curates a refined collection of fine and demi-fine jewelry—from engagement rings to signature staples and one-of-a-kind gifts from designers around the world.
Bid now to take home a truly timeless piece—or gift someone a little everyday luxury.
Starting bid
Value: $1,000 | For 2 Guests
Step into the heart of Red Sox Nation with this unforgettable VIP experience at Fenway Park—perfect for superfans, milestone celebrations, or an epic summer gift.
Your exclusive game day includes:
🎟 Two premium tickets to the Red Sox home game on Monday, August 18, 2025 vs. the Baltimore Orioles
🧢 A private pre-game ballpark tour featuring iconic sights and behind-the-scenes access
⚾ On-field viewing of batting practice from the warning track
🎉 A personalized scoreboard message to commemorate your visit
From walking the field to watching the action from top-tier seats, this package gives you an insider’s view of America’s most beloved ballpark—and memories that will last long after the final pitch.
✨ Bid now for a one-of-a-kind Red Sox experience that’s impossible to forget.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!