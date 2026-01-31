Sponsorship

About this event
• Naming: “BIG E Memorial Invitational presented by [Sponsor]”
• Largest logo placement on website, sponsor board, tournament signage, and evening
signage
• Verbal recognition during opening remarks and awards
• Social media recognition: 1 Sponsor Spotlight + 2 thank-you mentions
• 10 evening event tickets
• Large logo placement on website, sponsor board, tournament signage, and evening
signage
• Championship Match Sponsor (announcer recognition + signage)
• Verbal recognition during program
• Social media recognition (2 thank-you mentions)
• 8 evening event tickets
• Large logo placement on website, sponsor board, tournament signage, and evening
signage
• Verbal recognition during program
• Match Sponsor
• Social media recognition (2 thank-you mentions)
• 6 evening event tickets
• Name/logo on sponsor board + website
• Evening event recognition slide
• Field Sponsor (banner/signage at one field)
• 4 evening event tickets
• Name listed on sponsor board + website listing
• Evening event recognition slide
• 2 evening event ticket
• Name listed in supporter section
• Included in group thank-you social post
• 2 evening event ticket
• Name listed in supporter section
• 1 evening event ticket
• Signage at bar: “Bar Sponsored By [Sponsor Name]”
• Evening event recognition
• Recognition on event website/social media as Bar Sponsor
• Stage signage: "Music Sponsored By [Sponsor Name]”
• Evening event recognition
• Recognition on event website/social media as Band Sponsor
• Signage near athletic trainer / medical tent:
“Player Safety & Athletic Training Sponsored By [Sponsor Name]”
• Recognition during tournament
• Recognition on event website/social media
• Tournament signage: “Referees Sponsored By [Sponsor Name]”
• Recognition during tournament
• Recognition on event website/social media
• Hydration station signage:
“Hydration Station Sponsored By [Sponsor Name]”
• Recognition during tournament
• Recognition on event website/social media
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