COB - On behalf of University of South Carolina Rugby

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COB - On behalf of University of South Carolina Rugby

About this event

Sponsorship

724 S Edisto Ave

Columbia, SC 29205, USA

BIG E PRESENTING SPONSOR item
BIG E PRESENTING SPONSOR
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• Naming: “BIG E Memorial Invitational presented by [Sponsor]”

• Largest logo placement on website, sponsor board, tournament signage, and evening

signage

• Verbal recognition during opening remarks and awards

• Social media recognition: 1 Sponsor Spotlight + 2 thank-you mentions

• 10 evening event tickets

SCRUM SPONSOR item
SCRUM SPONSOR
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• Large logo placement on website, sponsor board, tournament signage, and evening

signage

• Championship Match Sponsor (announcer recognition + signage)

• Verbal recognition during program

• Social media recognition (2 thank-you mentions)

• 8 evening event tickets

LINEOUT SPONSOR item
LINEOUT SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

• Large logo placement on website, sponsor board, tournament signage, and evening

signage

• Verbal recognition during program

• Match Sponsor

• Social media recognition (2 thank-you mentions)

• 6 evening event tickets

TRY SPONSOR item
TRY SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

• Name/logo on sponsor board + website

• Evening event recognition slide

• Field Sponsor (banner/signage at one field)

• 4 evening event tickets

CONVERSION SPONSOR item
CONVERSION SPONSOR
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

• Name listed on sponsor board + website listing

• Evening event recognition slide

• 2 evening event ticket

FRIEND OF BIG E item
FRIEND OF BIG E
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

• Name listed in supporter section

• Included in group thank-you social post

• 2 evening event ticket

Supporter item
Supporter
$250

• Name listed in supporter section

• 1 evening event ticket

Bar Sponsor item
Bar Sponsor
$7,500

• Signage at bar: “Bar Sponsored By [Sponsor Name]”

• Evening event recognition

• Recognition on event website/social media as Bar Sponsor

Music Sponsor item
Music Sponsor
$2,500

• Stage signage: "Music Sponsored By [Sponsor Name]”

• Evening event recognition

• Recognition on event website/social media as Band Sponsor

Athletic Trainer Sponsor item
Athletic Trainer Sponsor
$2,500

• Signage near athletic trainer / medical tent:
“Player Safety & Athletic Training Sponsored By [Sponsor Name]”

• Recognition during tournament

• Recognition on event website/social media

Referee Sponsor item
Referee Sponsor
$1,500

• Tournament signage: “Referees Sponsored By [Sponsor Name]”

• Recognition during tournament

• Recognition on event website/social media

Hydration Sponsor item
Hydration Sponsor
$1,000

• Hydration station signage:
“Hydration Station Sponsored By [Sponsor Name]”

• Recognition during tournament

• Recognition on event website/social media

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