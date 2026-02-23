About this event
Grab your smartest, sassiest friends and claim a full table for Big Gay Trivia! This ticket reserves spots for six teammates to compete together for prizes, bragging rights, and ultimate queer trivia glory. Bring your A-game and your loudest cheer squad.
Flying solo? No problem! Grab a Free Agent ticket and we’ll match you with a team the night of the event. It’s a great way to meet new friends, test your trivia chops, and still compete for prizes and bragging rights.
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