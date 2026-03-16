the trailside homeschool connection

Hosted by

the trailside homeschool connection

About this event

BINGO Family Fun Night - April 24th!

4340 Collins Cir

Acworth, GA 30101, USA

General Admission
$5

One $5 entry per person. Each person receives their one BINGO card. Children five and under do not need a ticket, but will not receive their own BINGO card without one.

Additional BINGO Cards
$3

Extra BINGO cards available for $3 each.

Raffle Ticket
$1

Enter to win a family fun pass to Stars and Strikes in Woodstock valued at $130! This includes 2 hours of bowling with shoe rental for a group of 6, pizza and a pitcher of drinks.

$1 per raffle ticket to be announced at 6:00 pm.

Raffle tickets will be given alongside Bingo cards at the door.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!