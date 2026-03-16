BINGO Family Fun Night - April 24th!

About this event
One $5 entry per person. Each person receives their one BINGO card. Children five and under do not need a ticket, but will not receive their own BINGO card without one.
Extra BINGO cards available for $3 each.
Enter to win a family fun pass to Stars and Strikes in Woodstock valued at $130! This includes 2 hours of bowling with shoe rental for a group of 6, pizza and a pitcher of drinks.
$1 per raffle ticket to be announced at 6:00 pm.
Raffle tickets will be given alongside Bingo cards at the door.
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