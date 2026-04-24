the trailside homeschool connection

the trailside homeschool connection

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Our mission

Trailside Homeschool Connection fosters a supportive community for homeschooling families, providing educational resources, social events, and enriching activities that promote learning and connection among students and parents alike.
Past events
Past events
BINGO Family Fun Night - April 24th!
Event
BINGO Family Fun Night - April 24th!
Apr 24, 5:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
4340 Collins Cir, Acworth, GA 30101, USA
"A Night Under the Stars" - Trailside Homeschool Program's Prom Event!
Event
"A Night Under the Stars" - Trailside Homeschool Program's Prom Event!
Apr 10, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
100 Red Top Beach Rd, Cartersville, GA 30121, USA
Pre-Prom Dinner & Photos
Event
Pre-Prom Dinner & Photos
Apr 10, 3:30 - 4:30 PM EDT
4545 Champions Walk Dr, Acworth, GA 30101, USA
BINGO Family Fun Night
Event
BINGO Family Fun Night
Jan 30, 5:00 - 6:45 PM EST
4340 Collins Cir, Acworth, GA 30101, USA
More ways to support us
Pre Prom Dinner Limo Service Fund Pool
Donation
Pre Prom Dinner Limo Service Fund Pool
$1,195 of $1,300 goal
Donate today
Donate to The Trailside Homeschool Connection
Donation
Donate to The Trailside Homeschool Connection
Many families have asked if we have a general donation option for our 501(c)(3) nonprofit homeschool program - and we’re happy to share that we now do!Running a community program like ours comes with many behind-the-scenes costs that some may not realize, including rent, insurance, supplies, equipment, materials, and the many expenses that keep everything operating smoothly.Your donations help us stay strong, continue serving families, offer more enriching classes and clubs, fairly support the people who make this program possible, keep class tuition costs from inflating, and invest in new resources for our students. Most importantly, donations also help us create meaningful community-wide experiences like prom, dances, parties, field trips, summer kick-off celebrations, and so much more.If Trailside has enriched your family or you simply believe in what we are building, and want to see it keep growing, we are deeply grateful for any support. All donations come with a receipt for tax purposes.Every contribution truly makes a difference!
Donate today
2025-2026 Memory Books
Custom
2025-2026 Memory Books
Reserve your 2025–2026 Memory Book! Capture this program year with photos from classes, clubs, events, and everyday moments at The Trailside Homeschool Connection. This form lets you order memory books for your students and family. Books can be redeemed during the last week of the program (5/7) (5/8). There is also space for autographs - so bring a nice pen and get ready to sign some yearbooks! Each book is $35 (and $25 for additional books in one order)
Learn more

Our website

https://www.trailsideacademyga.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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