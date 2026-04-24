Donation

Donate to The Trailside Homeschool Connection

Many families have asked if we have a general donation option for our 501(c)(3) nonprofit homeschool program - and we’re happy to share that we now do!Running a community program like ours comes with many behind-the-scenes costs that some may not realize, including rent, insurance, supplies, equipment, materials, and the many expenses that keep everything operating smoothly.Your donations help us stay strong, continue serving families, offer more enriching classes and clubs, fairly support the people who make this program possible, keep class tuition costs from inflating, and invest in new resources for our students. Most importantly, donations also help us create meaningful community-wide experiences like prom, dances, parties, field trips, summer kick-off celebrations, and so much more.If Trailside has enriched your family or you simply believe in what we are building, and want to see it keep growing, we are deeply grateful for any support. All donations come with a receipt for tax purposes.Every contribution truly makes a difference!