BIRDING AT WHITESBOG FIELD TRIP-Winter 2025-26

Whitesbog in winter means tundra swans, waterfowl, and raptors. Join Rancocas Teacher Naturalist Mary Belko and Associate Naturalist Audrey Dorofy during this productive time and walk the sand trails around the ponds and through the woods in search of a variety of seasonal birds and interesting fauna and flora present on the site. Meet at the Whitesbog store parking lot. The program is free for Rancocas Nature Center members; $10/per person donation is suggested for nonmembers. Inclement weather cancels.