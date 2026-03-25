Rancocas Nature Center
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Rancocas Nature Center

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Rancocas Nature Center

Our mission

Rancocas Nature Center fosters environmental stewardship through education and hands-on experiences, connecting communities with nature. We offer programs that inspire appreciation for the natural world and promote conservation for future generations
Events
Events
Little Sprouts (Ages 2-6) SPRING 2026
Event
Little Sprouts (Ages 2-6) SPRING 2026
Mar 18 - Jun 10 | 12 dates & times
794 Rancocas Rd, Westampton, NJ 08060, USA
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HUMP-DAY AFTER WORK HIKES (Ages 18+ intermediate ability with multiple elevation changes) - Spring 2026
Event
HUMP-DAY AFTER WORK HIKES (Ages 18+ intermediate ability with multiple elevation changes) - Spring 2026
Mar 11 - May 27 | 12 dates & times
794 Rancocas Mt Holly Rd, Westampton Township, NJ 08060, USA
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WEEKDAY BIRD WALKS AT RANCOCAS - SPRING-2026
Event
WEEKDAY BIRD WALKS AT RANCOCAS - SPRING-2026
Mar 19 - May 21 | 2 dates & times
794 Rancocas Mt Holly Rd, Westampton Township, NJ 08060, USA
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SEASONAL STROLL (suggested ages 55+)-Fourth Fridays-Spring-2026
Event
SEASONAL STROLL (suggested ages 55+)-Fourth Fridays-Spring-2026
Mar 7 - May 22 | 3 dates & times
Meet at Rancocas SP-Westampton Parking Lot
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Woodsy Wanderers (Ages 3-5) - Spring 2026 - Parental Participation Required
Event
Woodsy Wanderers (Ages 3-5) - Spring 2026 - Parental Participation Required
Mar 13 - May 29 | 10 dates & times
794 Rancocas Rd, Westampton, NJ 08060, USA
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MORRIS ARBORETUM & GARDENS BUS TRIP-Spring-2026
Event
MORRIS ARBORETUM & GARDENS BUS TRIP-Spring-2026
May 27, 9:30 - 5:00 PM EDT
3050 NJ-38, Mt Laurel Township, NJ 08054, USA
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CONNECT WITH NATURE SERIES: ESTABLISHMENT OF AND CARE FOR YOUNG TREES-SPRING-2026
Event
CONNECT WITH NATURE SERIES: ESTABLISHMENT OF AND CARE FOR YOUNG TREES-SPRING-2026
May 30, 2:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
794 Rancocas Mt Holly Rd, Westampton Township, NJ 08060, USA
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NATURE JOURNALING FOR FAMILIES (Parent/Adult with Child ages 5 to 12) - SPRING 2026
Event
NATURE JOURNALING FOR FAMILIES (Parent/Adult with Child ages 5 to 12) - SPRING 2026
May 31, 12:30 - 2:30 PM EDT
794 Rancocas Mt Holly Rd, Westampton Township, NJ 08060, USA
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HUMP-DAY AFTER WORK HIKES (Ages 18+ intermediate ability with multiple elevation changes) - Summer 2026
Event
HUMP-DAY AFTER WORK HIKES (Ages 18+ intermediate ability with multiple elevation changes) - Summer 2026
Jun 3 - Jun 10 | 2 dates & times
794 Rancocas Mt Holly Rd, Westampton Township, NJ 08060, USA
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TEEN AND SCOUT CONSERVATION VOLUNTEER DAYS (Ages 13-17) - Summer 2026
Event
TEEN AND SCOUT CONSERVATION VOLUNTEER DAYS (Ages 13-17) - Summer 2026
Jun 7 - Aug 2 | 2 dates & times
794 Rancocas Mt Holly Rd, Westampton Township, NJ 08060, USA
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INTERPRETIVE TRAIL HIKE - Summer 2026
Event
INTERPRETIVE TRAIL HIKE - Summer 2026
Jun 7, 1:30 - 2:30 PM EDT
794 Rancocas Mt Holly Rd, Westampton Township, NJ 08060, USA
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BOOMING NIGHTHAWKS-Summer 2026
Event
BOOMING NIGHTHAWKS-Summer 2026
Jun 9, 7:30 - 8:30 PM EDT
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GRASSLAND BIRDS - Summer 2026
Event
GRASSLAND BIRDS - Summer 2026
Jun 11, 7:00 - 10:00 AM EDT
17 Pemberton Rd, Southampton Township, NJ 08088, USA
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PRIVATE GARDENS TOUR - Summer 2026
Event
PRIVATE GARDENS TOUR - Summer 2026
Jun 13, 9:30 - 12:30 PM EDT
794 Rancocas Mt Holly Rd, Westampton Township, NJ 08060, USA
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SATURDAY GUIDED WALKS - Summer 2026
Event
SATURDAY GUIDED WALKS - Summer 2026
Jun 20, 10:30 - 11:30 AM EDT
794 Rancocas Mt Holly Rd, Westampton Township, NJ 08060, USA
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CELEBRATE MOTH WEEK
Event
CELEBRATE MOTH WEEK
Jul 23, 5:30 - 8:00 PM EDT
794 Rancocas Mt Holly Rd, Westampton Township, NJ 08060, USA
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CREATING A WILDLIFE FRIENDLY YARD-Summer 2026
Event
CREATING A WILDLIFE FRIENDLY YARD-Summer 2026
Aug 2, 2:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
794 Rancocas Mt Holly Rd, Westampton Township, NJ 08060, USA
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RANCOCAS MOTHING NIGHT (Ages 13+) Summer 2026
Event
RANCOCAS MOTHING NIGHT (Ages 13+) Summer 2026
Aug 6, 8:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
794 Rancocas Mt Holly Rd, Westampton Township, NJ 08060, USA
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Hummingbird Sit - Summer 2026
Event
Hummingbird Sit - Summer 2026
Aug 15, 5:00 - 7:00 PM CDT
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More ways to support us
Summer Program for Kids - Members ONLY - Pre K to K ONLY-2026 - Parent participation required for ages 4 and under; optional for ages 5 and older
Event
Summer Program for Kids - Members ONLY - Pre K to K ONLY-2026 - Parent participation required for ages 4 and under; optional for ages 5 and older
SUMMER PROGRAMMING FOR KIDS - MEMBER - Pre K to K ONLY - Parental participation required.Seven Weeks of Summer Morning Outdoor Fun for Ages 4-12Tuesday, June 23 to Thursday, August 6Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays: 9:30am to12:00pmThe Registration process will be for each child as its own registration. You may select as many programs as you like, within that registration. Once events are selected, it will ask the Child's Name.Please be sure to download your e-Ticket to keep track of dates reserved.A second child? That will require a second registration process as well. This complex registration for different events and days requires us to have only one child per registration. Questions?? Please contact us at: [email protected] and the outdoors are a natural fit! At Rancocas, kids have fun while learning about the world around them. A typical morning at the Rancocas Nature Center will look to blend the natural sciences with active, outdoor experiences under the guidance of knowledgeable educators. Group interaction and cooperation create a positive setting where learning is hands-on and fun. Whether it’s through an age-appropriate hike, a craft, a project, or a themed game or activity, children gain an awareness of the natural world and the importance of a sustainable community while having fun. Register online at www.rancocasnaturecenter.org for one or more days of outdoor fun! Cost: $25/per child/per day for Rancocas members ONLYREGISTRATION FOR THIS AGE GROUP (grade as of Sept 2026)TADPOLE TOTS -- Pre-K to K (ages 4-5) - ONLYParental participation required.
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Summer Program for Kids - Members - 1st & 2nd Grade ONLY 2026
Event
Summer Program for Kids - Members - 1st & 2nd Grade ONLY 2026
SUMMER PROGRAMMING FOR KIDS - MEMBERS - 1st & 2nd Grade ONLYSeven Weeks of Summer Morning Outdoor Fun Tuesday, June 23 to Thursday, August 6Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays: 9:30am to12:00pmThe Registration process will be for each child as its own registration. You may select as many programs as you like, within that registration. Once events are selected, it will ask the Child's Name.A second child? That will require a second registration process as well. This complex registration for different events and days requires us to have only one child per registration. Questions?? Please contact us at: [email protected] and the outdoors are a natural fit! At Rancocas, kids have fun while learning about the world around them. A typical morning at the Rancocas Nature Center will look to blend the natural sciences with active, outdoor experiences under the guidance of knowledgeable educators. Group interaction and cooperation create a positive setting where learning is hands-on and fun. Whether it’s through an age-appropriate hike, a craft, a project, or a themed game or activity, children gain an awareness of the natural world and the importance of a sustainable community while having fun. Register online at www.rancocasnaturecenter.org for one or more days of outdoor fun! Cost: $25/per child/per day for family members Registration is for Specific Age Groups ONLY - Age GROUPS (grade as of Sept. 2026)NATURE ADVENTURERS -- 1st to 2nd gradeParental participation optional.
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Summer Program for Kids - MEMBERS ONLY - 3rd & 4th Grade 2026
Event
Summer Program for Kids - MEMBERS ONLY - 3rd & 4th Grade 2026
SUMMER PROGRAMMING FOR KIDS - MEMBERS - 3rd & 4th Grade ONLYSeven Weeks of Summer Morning Outdoor Fun Tuesday, June 23 to Thursday, August 6Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays 9:30am to 12:00pmThe Registration process will be for each child as its own registration. You may select as many programs as you like, within that registration. Once events are selected, it will ask the Child's Name.A second child? That will require a second registration process as well. This complex registration for different events and days requires us to have only one child per registration. Questions?? Please contact us at: [email protected] and the outdoors are a natural fit! At Rancocas, kids have fun while learning about the world around them. A typical morning at the Rancocas Nature Center will look to blend the natural sciences with active, outdoor experiences under the guidance of knowledgeable educators. Group interaction and cooperation create a positive setting where learning is hands-on and fun. Whether it’s through an age-appropriate hike, a craft, a project, or a themed game or activity, children gain an awareness of the natural world and the importance of a sustainable community while having fun. Register online at www.rancocasnaturecenter.org for one or more days of outdoor fun! Cost: $25/per child/per day for Rancocas family members.Registration is for Specific Age Groups ONLY - Age GROUPS (grade as of Sept. 2026)ECO EXPLORERS -- 3rd to 4th gradeDrop-off/Pick-up Only.
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.rancocasnaturecenter.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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