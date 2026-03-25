SUMMER PROGRAMMING FOR KIDS - MEMBER - Pre K to K ONLY - Parental participation required.Seven Weeks of Summer Morning Outdoor Fun for Ages 4-12Tuesday, June 23 to Thursday, August 6Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays: 9:30am to12:00pmThe Registration process will be for each child as its own registration. You may select as many programs as you like, within that registration. Once events are selected, it will ask the Child's Name.Please be sure to download your e-Ticket to keep track of dates reserved.A second child? That will require a second registration process as well. This complex registration for different events and days requires us to have only one child per registration. Questions?? Please contact us at: [email protected]
and the outdoors are a natural fit! At Rancocas, kids have fun while learning about the world around them. A typical morning at the Rancocas Nature Center will look to blend the natural sciences with active, outdoor experiences under the guidance of knowledgeable educators. Group interaction and cooperation create a positive setting where learning is hands-on and fun. Whether it’s through an age-appropriate hike, a craft, a project, or a themed game or activity, children gain an awareness of the natural world and the importance of a sustainable community while having fun. Register online at www.rancocasnaturecenter.org for one or more days of outdoor fun! Cost: $25/per child/per day for Rancocas members ONLYREGISTRATION FOR THIS AGE GROUP (grade as of Sept 2026)TADPOLE TOTS -- Pre-K to K (ages 4-5) - ONLYParental participation required.