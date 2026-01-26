BIRDING MICHAEL HUBER PRAIRIE WARBLER PRESERVE FIELD TRIP-Spring-2026

About this event
Join associate naturalists, Patty Rehn and John McElroy in search of warblers and early spring migrants at this Pine Barrens location. We will also be making a local side trip to look for the Red-headed Woodpecker.
Join associate naturalists, Patty Rehn and John McElroy in search of warblers and early spring migrants at this Pine Barrens location. We will also be making a local side trip to look for the Red-headed Woodpecker.
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