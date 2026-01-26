Rancocas Nature Center

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Rancocas Nature Center

About this event

BIRDING MICHAEL HUBER PRAIRIE WARBLER PRESERVE FIELD TRIP-Spring-2026

Michael Huber Prairie Warbler Preserve

Sooy Place Rd, Vincentown, NJ 08088, USA

Free Member Admission
Free

Join associate naturalists, Patty Rehn and John McElroy in search of warblers and early spring migrants at this Pine Barrens location. We will also be making a local side trip to look for the Red-headed Woodpecker.

Non-Members
$10

Join associate naturalists, Patty Rehn and John McElroy in search of warblers and early spring migrants at this Pine Barrens location. We will also be making a local side trip to look for the Red-headed Woodpecker.

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