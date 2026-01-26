BIRDING SANDY HOOK FIELD TRIP (Members Only)-SPRING-2026

BIRDING SANDY HOOK FIELD TRIP (Members Only)

Saturday, March 7 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM

This coastal location is excellent in late winter/early spring for seabirds, waterfowl, and the possibility of spotting seals and other wildlife. Who knows, maybe we will get lucky and see Horned Lark or Snow Buntings. We’ll be driving to various locations, but also be prepared for walking on the beach, with possible windy conditions. Spend the day exploring and birding this incredible place with knowledgeable Rancocas staff and associate naturalists including Mary Belko, Audrey Dorofy, and John McElroy. The exact meeting spot will be sent to participants via email the week before. Cost: $15/per person. Space is limited. Inclement weather cancels.