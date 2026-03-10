"Broadway Is Trans": Pride Edition Silent Auction

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You Choose!! You pick the play, you pick the day, and we will send you the tickets.
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Get 2 tickets to Broadway's hottest show this season. Produced by Lena Waithe and Elphaba, featuring some of Broadway's best and brightest trans and non-binary stars. This is a musical experience that you'll want to see again and again.
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Get your hands on this framed original costume illustration from CATS: A Jellicle Ball created by Henry-Hewes-Award-winning Costume Designer, Qween Jean. The first openly trans woman to be recognized for her contributions in wardrobe design, Qween continues to stake her claim loudly and proudly in the industry. Illustration is signed by the artist.
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Many stars have started their career on Broadway, and, television star Sara Ramirez was no different. We offer a signed Playbill from the ORIGINAL run of SpamALot which featured our non-binary sibling, Sara.
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We have secured 2 additional Playbills from the ORIGINAL run of SPAMALOT. These are unsigned and will be granted to the 2 highest bidders.
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Share a meal with actor, singer, director, and writer L Morgan Lee, the Tony-nominated, history making Broadway star, celebrated for her role in A Strange Loop. Sit with her as you enjoy an intimate, one-on-one exchange with a living legend.
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This groundbreaking musical would go on to win the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama as well as Tony Awards for Best Musical and Best Book of A Musical. We have the original script from the Off-Broadway run of the show, signed by many in the original cast.
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Every actor knows how important getting the right headshots can be to furthering their career. We offer a photo session with our multi-hyphenate community member, BrentThomas. He offers 3 edited photos for the winner of this prize.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!