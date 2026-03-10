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Black Trans Liberation Kitchen

About this event

"Broadway Is Trans": Pride Edition Silent Auction

2 Broadway tickets item
2 Broadway tickets
$150

Starting bid

You Choose!! You pick the play, you pick the day, and we will send you the tickets.

2 Tickets to CATS: The Jellicle Ball item
2 Tickets to CATS: The Jellicle Ball
$150

Starting bid

Get 2 tickets to Broadway's hottest show this season. Produced by Lena Waithe and Elphaba, featuring some of Broadway's best and brightest trans and non-binary stars. This is a musical experience that you'll want to see again and again.

ORIGINAL Illustration from CATS: The Jellicle Ball, signed item
ORIGINAL Illustration from CATS: The Jellicle Ball, signed
$100

Starting bid

Get your hands on this framed original costume illustration from CATS: A Jellicle Ball created by Henry-Hewes-Award-winning Costume Designer, Qween Jean. The first openly trans woman to be recognized for her contributions in wardrobe design, Qween continues to stake her claim loudly and proudly in the industry. Illustration is signed by the artist.

ORIGINAL Spamalot Playbill, signed item
ORIGINAL Spamalot Playbill, signed
$100

Starting bid

Many stars have started their career on Broadway, and, television star Sara Ramirez was no different. We offer a signed Playbill from the ORIGINAL run of SpamALot which featured our non-binary sibling, Sara.

ORIGINAL Spamalot Playbill, unsigned item
ORIGINAL Spamalot Playbill, unsigned
$75

Starting bid

We have secured 2 additional Playbills from the ORIGINAL run of SPAMALOT. These are unsigned and will be granted to the 2 highest bidders.

Lunch with L Morgan Lee item
Lunch with L Morgan Lee
$150

Starting bid

Share a meal with actor, singer, director, and writer L Morgan Lee, the Tony-nominated, history making Broadway star, celebrated for her role in A Strange Loop. Sit with her as you enjoy an intimate, one-on-one exchange with a living legend.

ORIGINAL Off-Broadway Script, signed by cast item
ORIGINAL Off-Broadway Script, signed by cast
$150

Starting bid

This groundbreaking musical would go on to win the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama as well as Tony Awards for Best Musical and Best Book of A Musical. We have the original script from the Off-Broadway run of the show, signed by many in the original cast. 

Headshot Package with BrentThomas item
Headshot Package with BrentThomas
$100

Starting bid

Every actor knows how important getting the right headshots can be to furthering their career. We offer a photo session with our multi-hyphenate community member, BrentThomas. He offers 3 edited photos for the winner of this prize.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!