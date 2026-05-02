BlackYAB's The Black Family Hangout

The Black Family Hangout is an informal gathering for Black students in grades 6 through 12, along with their families and community members in San Mateo County.





This gathering, designed by youth, creates a joyful atmosphere that promotes celebration, community, support, and freedom. It's a space for Black youth to celebrate their hard work, resilience, and achievements while enjoying fun activities.





Join us for soulful games, delicious food, local youth performances, and a lively DJ! Free of charge.