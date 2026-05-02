Bay Area Community Health Advisory Council

Hosted by

Bay Area Community Health Advisory Council

About this event

BlackYAB's The Black Family Hangout

100 Terminal Ave

Menlo Park, CA 94025, USA

General Admission
Free

The Black Family Hangout is an informal gathering for Black students in grades 6 through 12, along with their families and community members in San Mateo County.


This gathering, designed by youth, creates a joyful atmosphere that promotes celebration, community, support, and freedom. It's a space for Black youth to celebrate their hard work, resilience, and achievements while enjoying fun activities.


Join us for soulful games, delicious food, local youth performances, and a lively DJ! Free of charge. 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!