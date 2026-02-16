It Ends With Us Movement

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It Ends With Us Movement

About this event

Bloom Fashion Show & Wellness Event

200 E Lake St

Addison, IL 60101, USA

Individual Ticket Price
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes open bar, hors d’oevres, and dinner

Teen 15-20 year old Ticket Price
$50
Table of 10
$750

We will reserve the table under the last name of the purchaser. Please make sure to notify all guests when registering at check-in to say your name. Feel free to message us with any additional questions.

Table of 12
$900

We will reserve the table under the last name of the purchaser. Please make sure to notify all guests when registering at check-in to say your name. Feel free to message us with any additional questions.

Presenting Sponsor
$750

Sponsorship Includes:

4 event Tickets, Logo on all event signage, Featured recognition during the show, Social Media promotion, and Logo in Digital Program

Runway Sponsor
$500

Sponsorship include:

2 event tickets, Logo placement near runway, Social Media promotion, and Logo in Digital Program

Style Sponsor
$250

Sponsorship includes:

Name listed on event signage, social media recognition

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