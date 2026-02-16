Bloom Fashion Show & Wellness Event

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes open bar, hors d’oevres, and dinner
We will reserve the table under the last name of the purchaser. Please make sure to notify all guests when registering at check-in to say your name. Feel free to message us with any additional questions.
We will reserve the table under the last name of the purchaser. Please make sure to notify all guests when registering at check-in to say your name. Feel free to message us with any additional questions.
Sponsorship Includes:
4 event Tickets, Logo on all event signage, Featured recognition during the show, Social Media promotion, and Logo in Digital Program
Sponsorship include:
2 event tickets, Logo placement near runway, Social Media promotion, and Logo in Digital Program
Sponsorship includes:
Name listed on event signage, social media recognition
$
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