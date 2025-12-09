Bloomsburg Public Library's Shop

About this shop
5 Color Lights, 1200mAh Battery, Foldable Paper Lamp
11oz
12oz
Ceramic Mug with Cork Bottom, A6 Journal Notebook, Candle, Ballpoint Pens
11oz
Card Catalog Checkout Cards, Bookplates, Date Stamp & Inkpad
Size: 4.1"x0.79"
Size: 4.1"x0.79"
Size: 4.1"x0.79"
Size: 4.1"x0.79"
3D Wooden Puzzle Bookend Bookshelf with LED Light; 7"L x 9"W x 4.3"H
100% cotton
100% cotton
100% cotton
This fee covers standard shipping for all orders within the United States. Please allow 5-7 business days for delivery after fulfillment.
Waive the shipping fee! Pick up your order for free at the library circulation desk during our regular business hours. You will receive an email notification when your order is ready for collection.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!