Bloomsburg Public Library

Offered by

Bloomsburg Public Library

About this shop

Bloomsburg Public Library's Shop

Vintage Book Lamp item
Vintage Book Lamp
$30

5 Color Lights, 1200mAh Battery, Foldable Paper Lamp

1
"A Well Read Women" Mug item
"A Well Read Women" Mug
$23

11oz

1
Banned Books Mug item
Banned Books Mug
$25

12oz

1
"Just One More Chapter" Book Lovers Gift Set item
"Just One More Chapter" Book Lovers Gift Set
$30

Ceramic Mug with Cork Bottom, A6 Journal Notebook, Candle, Ballpoint Pens

1
Library Cat Bookshelf Mug item
Library Cat Bookshelf Mug
$25

11oz

1
Personal Library Kit item
Personal Library Kit
$32

Card Catalog Checkout Cards, Bookplates, Date Stamp & Inkpad

1
Metal Van Gogh Bookmark - Orange item
Metal Van Gogh Bookmark - Orange
$5

Size: 4.1"x0.79"

1
Metal Van Gogh Bookmark - Dark Blue item
Metal Van Gogh Bookmark - Dark Blue
$5

Size: 4.1"x0.79"

1
Metal Van Gogh Bookmark - Light Blue item
Metal Van Gogh Bookmark - Light Blue
$5

Size: 4.1"x0.79"

1
Metal Van Gogh Bookmark - Green item
Metal Van Gogh Bookmark - Green
$5

Size: 4.1"x0.79"

1
Abbey Library DIY Book Nook item
Abbey Library DIY Book Nook
$54

3D Wooden Puzzle Bookend Bookshelf with LED Light; 7"L x 9"W x 4.3"H

1
"Protect Public Libraries" Shirt item
"Protect Public Libraries" Shirt
$22

100% cotton

1
"I Do Not Suffer From Insanity" Shirt item
"I Do Not Suffer From Insanity" Shirt
$23

100% cotton

1
"Books and Cats" Shirt item
"Books and Cats" Shirt
$24

100% cotton

1
Flat Rate Shipping
$8

This fee covers standard shipping for all orders within the United States. Please allow 5-7 business days for delivery after fulfillment.

1
Free Library Pick-Up
Free

Waive the shipping fee! Pick up your order for free at the library circulation desk during our regular business hours. You will receive an email notification when your order is ready for collection.

1
Add a donation for Bloomsburg Public Library

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!